Jack Del Rio: "I got excited ...to help grow this team into a winner."

For Jack Del Rio, it's all coming together. A long-time NFL player, defensive coordinator and head coach is back in the game after two years to re-charge the batteries at ESPN.

The Redskins media has not been able to pick his brain yet but he did shape his message recently to NFL insiders, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Westwood One's "RapSheet + Friends"

Del Rio's son, Luke, appears to be joining the Redskins coaching staff as well in an unspecified role.

