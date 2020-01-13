RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore Takes on Redskins Fans (For Some Reason!)

Chris Russell

Far be it from to criticize anybody that engages in a twitter battle or finds a 'mountain to die on' as I've been accused of doing a time or 200. 

So I'm staying out of this and just serving as a hub. In other words, don't kill the messenger. 

I first was introduced to Jimmy's Famous Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore on Food Network's Diners, Drive-In's and Dives or (DDD).

Last March, on his way to WrestleMania in New York City, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman told a great friend of mine, Lenny Brooks and myself, that he and another superstar, Baron Corbin, were stopping at Jimmy's on the way from Washington to New York City at about 2 AM to pick up food for the week. 

Apparently, the grub is really good. 

For some reason, the person that runs the twitter account for Jimmy's engaged a bit with some Redskins fans last week with the Ravens on a bye week. 

I don't always always ask the most deep probing questions in general and in this case, I asked none. 

It seems like the few Redskins fans featured in this post, are complete idiots and clearly do not represent the fan base but of course they were signaled out and blown up. 

Which caused this: 

And this...

There's also this:

I have to admit. As a Kirk-for-lifer, this made me laugh quite a bit. 

But at least there was a truce - kind of.

So basically here's where I am at on this: Redskins fans, for the most part, are quite sensitive and thin skinned. I have battled that for years. 

The dude who runs Jimmy's twitter account - certainly has enough juice to represent the restaurant and brand, without fear of any negative publicity. 

So I have a suggestion: Can we all just battle this out together at Jimmy's one night and I'll be glad to emcee the trash talk as long as I get a heaping fresh plate of crab cakes and other fried seafood delights while you all yell at each other, and I'll just eat?

Sound good? Thanks!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preston Smith: Another Bruce Allen Delight!

Preston Smith, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are on their way to the NFC Championship game in San Francisco. Another example of Bruce Allen's mismanagement over a decade of destruction.

Chris Russell

An Up and Down Day for some ex-Redskins

Saturday was good and bad for former members of the Redskins organization. Here's the scorecard. What will Sunday bring?

Chris Russell

Dan Staying Out Rivera's Way

Dan Snyder said that he was looking for a head coach to lead the way and to be the face and voice of the franchise. He did not say that Ron Rivera was in complete control of the Redskins moving forward. He didn't have to.

Chris Russell

O'Connell Joins McVay and Rams

In a small surprise, former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is heading west to join the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Eagles.

Chris Russell

Good, isolated cut-up video of Redskins LB Cole Holcomb, who could be the Redskins starting MLB next…

Chris Russell

KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Kevin O'Connell, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is a hot ticket item. Just as everyone that was paying attention, knew he would be.

Chris Russell

Check out my guy "Hollywood" Nick Ashooh on the Redskins going all Queen City! …

Chris Russell

The Right Move for Doug!

Good for Doug Williams. He is staying in the Redskins organization, where he belongs but in a different role. There's still questions.

Chris Russell

This is pretty much true from Redskins RB Derrius Guice. How many former Panthers will they add in…

Chris Russell

Redskins hire Rogers, Shift Doug Williams

Non-stop news for the Washington Redskins. They've mutually parted ways with one top executive, shifted a legendary figure's position title and hired a new one.

Chris Russell