Joe Flacco's Available - Should the Redskins Show Interest?

Chris Russell

Should the Redskins be interested in Joe Flacco as a backup/push Dwayne Haskins quarterback option?

I say yes and no! 

He's certainly not my first or second option, but he would be ahead of Andy Dalton if we're ranking options. 

Why? 

I have to pay compensation to get Dalton. Flacco comes free, has no market value at this point and no leverage. 

I don't care if he won a Super Bowl six years ago. That's forever in the NFL. That leverage only lasts for so long. 

It means NOTHING in my eyes right now. 

Cam Newton  - if he's released is certainly an option and someone I would bring in over Flacco. 

Blaine Gabbert is certainly a choice I would favor over Flacco. Our newest team member here at RedskinsReport.com Jamual Forrest selected Gabbert the other day as the free agent he would want. 

Jameis Winston? No questions asked.  He's ProFootballFocus.com top free agent available. 

Matt Moore would be another option I would take over Flacco. 

Mike Glennon's from here (Fairfax, Virginia) but I'm not sure if he's enough of a challenger for Dwayne Haskins at this point. 

Blake Bortles is probably somebody else I would sign over Flacco. 

Brett Hundley? Sean Mannion? No thanks.  

That's it. I'm out of options. 

Flacco, despite his "local" ties and big name status is at No. 5 or maybe No. 6 on my list. 

I'd be very surprised if the Redskins get in on him. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

