Landon Wants Haskins over Tua

The Redskins have an affinity for the University of Alabama in recent years and it's hard to blame them.

The most successful college program of the last 15 years should get extra love.

Along with Washington's meeting at the scouting combine with Tua Tagovailoa and questions about Dwayne Haskins' future - a lot of buzz was created for the Crimson Tide quarterback to be the No. 2 overall pick.

It never made much sense to me considering his injury history which everyone is now hopping on, while forgetting who has been preaching this for months.

Then it was the trade for Kyle Allen and the door all but closed. We think.

However, Washington still was reportedly doing their due diligence on Tagovailoa as of last week and clearly they are interested (as they should be) in adding a young quarterback to the room to groom. Jordan Love anyone?

With that as a backdrop, it's looking less and less likely that Washington will take Tagovailoa or even Justin Herbert.

As far as Landon Collins is concerned, the Redskins are just fine where they are at.

He joined "First Take" on ESPN Monday and wants to keep the Buckeye over his fellow Crimson Tide alum.

As Collins said in the video clip above that while he loves Tagovailoa and his alma mater, "I think we should keep the guy we have now."

Of course, Collins made mention of the messy situation last year by saying "when he's prepared and when he knows what he's doing on the field," Collins pointed out as a direct reference to last years' initial debacle before Haskins finally made progress late in the season.

As I mentioned in our video at the top - Collins isn't paid to make these decisions but clearly, you hope that all of the players who have publicly supported Haskins (Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice) are doing that because they truly believe in Haskins.

I think they do. I don't think many in that locker room are approaching the season as if Haskins gives them no chance. I'd be stunned if there was even one.

However, he does have to take a giant leap forward and he has to stay on the field.

