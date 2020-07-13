Washington Football
Latest Odds on New Name for Washington

Chris Russell

With the Washington NFL  team announcing a name and logo change Monday morning, the latest betting odds for what the new name will be is out. 

Courtesy of BetOnline, here's the latest on the board: 

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Warriors 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Redwolves 6/1

Lincolns 7/1

Monuments 8/1

Veterans 9/1

Americans 10/1

Kings 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Redhawks 10/1

Roosevelt's 14/1

Skins 16/1

Jefferson's 18/1

SI Gambling Analyst Corey Parson, Robin Lundberg and I discussed the timeline and the odds that Parson was seeing on the new name. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DanKuhn14
DanKuhn14

Any change is a winning bet

DS9
DS9

Redtails or Red Tails. Lock.

