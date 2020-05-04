RedskinsReport
MMQB Power Rankings: Redskins Ranked ?

Chris Russell

So here's the good news Washington Redskins fans - for whatever this is worth. 

You're still not dead last! 

In the latest post draft MMQB NFL power rankings  compiled by the SI.com/MMQB staff - the Redskins are 31st. As in next to last. 

Here's what the Redskins received:

Points in poll: 16
Highest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (3 voters)
Season result: 3-13, fourth place in NFC East
Post-SB Rank: 29
SI Draft Grade: B+

"Washington reportedly considered a QB with the second pick, but just because they chose Chase Young doesn’t mean Ron Rivera is tied to Dwayne Haskins long-term."

These were the voters for the most recent power rankings. 

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter, Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist, Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer, Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

In early April: the Redskins were still 31st and Jenny Vrentas write-up looked like this: 

"Ron Rivera is facing the awkward situation of starting over in Washington with a QB, Dwayne Haskins, he did not pick. Rivera said one of the reasons he traded for Kyle Allen, who started in place of an injured Cam Newton in Carolina last year, is that Allen would be ready to go in the case of a shortened offseason. But he also sees Allen as competition for Haskins, which indicates the head coach may not be entirely sold on last year’s first-rounder. There’s a lot of work to be done in Washington, including resolving the messy Trent Williams stand-off."

After the Super Bowl - the Redskins were ranked 29th overall, ahead of Carolina, Detroit and Cincinnati. 

Points in poll: 27
Highest-place vote: 27 (1 voters)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (4 voters)
Season result: Fourth place in NFC East

The Redskins have too many issues to name, but at least this year they have the No. 2 overall pick to show for it.

Here's the group that made this selection for the Redskins in early February. 

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist, Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer, Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer, Bette Marston, Associate Editor, Conor Orr, Staff Writer, Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

In essence, the Redskins while drafting Chase Young and other skill weapons that do not have a huge name (Antonio Gibson, Antonio Gandy-Golden) are viewed in a worse prism now than they were in early February. 

Here's my spin: It's easy to say that the Redskins are the second worst team in the NFL because that's where they were when the debacle of 2019 ended. 

I have no doubt that Jacksonville is worse. The questions are these: Is Carolina and Cincinnati absolutely better than the Redskins? 

I don't think they are. The "Boys in Vegas" for whatever it's worth doesn't think they are. That's the only two games the Redskins are favored in all year as of right now. 

I know the Redskins defense is better than both the Panthers and Bengals. 

Is the offense? I don't know. I'd like to think so but I don't have conviction about that because Teddy Bridgewater is replacing Cam Newton and Kyle Allen while Joe Burrow is the man in the "Queen City." 

I also believe the Redskins have one of the best special teams' units in the NFL and their coaching staff is far superior than it was last year and I believe far better than what Carolina and the Bengals have. 

For those reasons alone, I can't put the Redskins any lower than 29 and I might be able to make an argument against the Lions and Giants as well. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

