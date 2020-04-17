Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds - SI.com 16.0

It's officially NFL Draft Week 2020 and the clock is ticking.

With that, another seven-round bonanza as the big boys will play out from their basements but you don't have to wait until then to see what the Redskins are looking at.

2020 NFL Mock Draft 16.0: Mocking All Seven Rounds Not only is wide receiver the deepest position group in this year's NFL draft class, it's one of the best years ever for teams looking to improve their wide receiving corps. Over the past decade, there have been an average of 31.3 receivers drafted per year, with a high of 34 (2014, '15 and '18).

Away we go!

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Per Kevin Hanson: "My top-ranked prospect in this year’s draft, Young matches elite physical traits with elite production. Closing out his true sophomore season with six sacks over his final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State single-season record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019."

66. Washington: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

108. Washington: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

142. Washington: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

162. Washington (via PIT): Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

216. Washington: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

229. Washington (via DEN): Cohl Cabral, IOL, Arizona State

Here's my first of several simulated mock drafts via ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

