Mock Draft Mania - A Double Dip from SI

We are a week away from finding out some of our answers as to who will go where in the NFL Draft.

Right now, we have projections and educated guesses.

Such as The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas with version 15.0:

2020 NFL Mock Draft 15.0: Chargers, Bucs, Eagles Trade Up for Targets Hello, readers. If you are not in the mood for a mock draft, I will not take it personally. If you are looking for a distraction, go ahead and pick it apart.

In this selection, with no trade down, of course the Redskins are projected to take Chase Young. Surprise!

The explanation:

"Ron Rivera said last week that, in the case of an abbreviated training camp or other changes that significantly condense the football calendar during this pandemic, Kyle Allen would “have a leg up” on earning the starting job over Dwayne Haskins. At the least, it signaled that the new coaching staff isn’t sure about last year’s first-round pick. Even so, that doesn’t mean Rivera would take a QB here, especially as he seems comfortable with having Allen start if need be. Rivera’s peers around the league can’t see him passing up on a uniquely talented edge rusher like Young, who could have a Nick Bosa-like impact on Washington’s front when paired with former first-rounders Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat."

Nothing there was anything that we haven't covered but just passing along a national perspective.

A second mock from a gambling perspective is Frankie Taddeo's latest.

2020 NFL Mock Draft: WR Run Starts With CeeDee Lamb The oddsmakers are no longer posting any betting odds since they believe it's a foregone conclusion that the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first player off the board. The Bengals hope Burrow's addition will lead to a new foundation in Cincinnati thanks to a healthy A.J.

Taddeo also has Chase Young going to the Redskins. Again, surprise! Here's his explanation:

"The defensive line is one place where first-round picks often make an immediate impact (see: Nick Bosa). The star Buckeye had a stellar junior season that saw him lead the nation with 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 21 tackles for loss in just 12 games. Barring a last-minute shock, Washington will grab the player who many draft experts have rated as the best overall prospect in the entire draft."

Unlike traditional mock drafts, Taddeo once again is offering gambling odds for the pick and the draft position that Young will go.

SI Crystal Ball Betting Odds: (Offense +350; Defense -500)

Young Draft Position Odds Betting: 2.5 (Over +415; Under -875)

