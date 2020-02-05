RedskinsReport
Mock Draft Mania - A triple threat!

Chris Russell

This is good stuff from Mark Schofield, who I admire his work. He really knows the quarterbacks year-in and year-out. Make sure you give this a listen and Mark a follow!

In addition, the guys at DraftNetwork.com have plenty of mock drafts going down, including ones  with trades. 

Check out Kyle Crabbs work here. If you're lazy - don't worry - he has the Redskins staying at No. 2 and picking Chase Young, while saying:

"Ahem. We’ll get several months worth of speculation trying to convince us there’s any other possible outcome for the Washington Redskins and the second-overall pick but we’d only be kidding ourselves to buy it.

The only way Washington takes a different route is if a team decides to give them a Robert Griffin III level package of three or more first-round picks to jump ahead of the Detroit Lions to ensure a quarterback of its choice. I have a hard time seeing it — so the best player available is the choice at two."

Crabbs is the Director of Content & Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-host of the Draft Dudes podcast. 

Joe Marino at The Draft Network had his version 5.0 up as well and also has Chase Young to the Redskins. 

Marino added: "Chase Young is an elite talent that a non-quarterback needy team cannot pass up. Are there bigger needs than pass rusher on the Washington Redskins’ roster? Absolutely. But Young’s skill set transcends need. He can be paired with the other talent in Washington’s front-seven to make it a strength of the roster. Given the coaching and personnel, Washington’s defense has the makings of an exciting unit that should take some stress off an offense full of young players. Young has the upside to become one of the NFL’s most dynamic defensive playmakers."

