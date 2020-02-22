RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Mock Draft Mania - Another 7 Rounder!

Chris Russell

The NFL Draft is two months away but a lot will change between now and then. 

Do the Redskins trade down? Do they simply select what many think is the best player in the draft? 

Washington Redskins 7-Round Mock Draft - BLUE CHIP SCOUTING

Round 1, Pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State I so badly wanted to trade out of this pick simply because of the value that would've been available for a team with a bunch of holes to fill on the roster and a new coaching regime, but when Young is there, you take him.

Here's a seven-round projection from BlueChipScouting.com and Dalton Miller on who the Redskins could be looking at. 

Round 1, Pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State.

Round 3, Pick 66: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

Round 4, Pick 98: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Round 5, Pick 130: Troy Pride Jr, CB, Notre Dame 

Round 7, Pick 193: Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

Round 7, Pick 206: JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Destinee is Destined to Kick Cancer's Butt

Destinee Loggins is a die-hard Redskins fan who is going through a tough time, battling cancer at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis. Ivan Lambert updates.

IvanLambert

Kyle Smith & Ron Rivera at the Combine

It is a new era for the Washington Redskins. Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera will both speak to the media at large on Tuesday & Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Chris Russell

Dunbar Done in D.C.?

Quinton Dunbar still wants out per a report from ESPN. The situation is still a bit confusing, but the Redskins are almost left with no other choice.

Chris Russell

Reed was the Real Deal & We were Robbed

Jordan Reed is on to his next NFL home, wherever that might be but the Washington Redskins and their fan base was robbed. Of someone who could have been a hall-of-famer.

bmanning4

On potential Redskins No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.

Chris Russell

Reed Released by Redskins

Jordan Reed was officially let go by the Washington Redskins on Thursday. There's still a bunch of questions. Where will he play? Who will they sign to replace him. We delve into both.

Chris Russell

The Redskins have a lot of money but just as many needs now that Jordan Reed is officially released.

Chris Russell

With Jordan Reed now released, the Redskins have $$ but a ton of needs.

Chris Russell

A 7th team is GREAT news for the Redskins

The Redskins need all the help they can get. The NFL and NFLPA seem poised to drop a gigantic gift on Ron Rivera's lap, possibly for 2020.

Chris Russell

So much for the progress made on the Quinton Dunbar front...

Chris Russell