Mock Draft Mania - Another 7 Rounder!
Chris Russell
The NFL Draft is two months away but a lot will change between now and then.
Do the Redskins trade down? Do they simply select what many think is the best player in the draft?
Here's a seven-round projection from BlueChipScouting.com and Dalton Miller on who the Redskins could be looking at.
Round 1, Pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State.
Round 3, Pick 66: Ashtyn Davis, S, California
Round 4, Pick 98: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
Round 5, Pick 130: Troy Pride Jr, CB, Notre Dame
Round 7, Pick 193: Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State
Round 7, Pick 206: JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor