Mock Draft Mania - Chase x 2?

Almost every mock draft that we can find has the Redskins selecting Chase Young at No. 2. Makes perfect sense. Something could always happen to alter it but I would say there's a 95+% chance that Chase Young becomes a Redskins defender.

So does everyone else.

Kevin Hanson, our SI.com draft expert from EDS Football has his top-100 ranking out from a few days ago.

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board Only five weeks to go until this year's NFL draft. The live events in Vegas are off but the NFL still plans to hold the player selections from April 23 to 25, as scheduled.

Hanson notes: "While he won’t be the first pick in the draft, Young’s traits and production are exceptional. While his impact goes beyond the box score, the explosive edge rusher led the nation in sacks (16.5, 1.38/G) and forced fumbles (six, 0.5/G) despite serving a two-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation."

Hanson also has his three-round mock draft here:

2020 NFL Mock Draft 11.0: Three Rounds Deep With the sports world largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL offseason marches on. Despite some speculation that the start of the NFL league year could have been pushed back, it has begun pretty much as planned.

Hanson has the Redskins taking Young as well at No. 2, with the following explanation:

"Perhaps Washington will entice the Dolphins, Chargers or another quarterback-needy team to offer up a king’s ransom for the second pick. If Washington doesn’t trade back, Young makes the most sense here. Closing his true sophomore season with six sacks in the final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019."

Without a second-round pick, he has them doubling down on "Chases". As in Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame at No. 66, the second pick in the third-round.

Claypool had a real good combine and was thought to be a potential tight end at the start of the process, so he might be able to be a hybrid fit and need for a teams that needs both another receiver and a tight end.

It's very possible that Claypool won't be there because of his jump in the offseason.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.