RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Odds Shark: Odds on Redskins Future New Name

Chris Russell

The first set of odds that I've seen are out for what the new name will be for the current Washington Redskins. 

Here's the list via Odds Shark:

Here's my thoughts on the list. NO. And Thanks. How about that?

Capitols? Really? Was someone drunk when they typed that? Ever hear of the Washington ummm Capitals? 

I do like the heavy D.C. theme and flavor but none of them roll off the tongue. Maybe the Americans and that is about it.

What do you call them for short? The Am's? No.

The spirit of the list is strong because there's one thing the organization must do and that is completely divorce itself in every single way of ANYTHING to do with a "tribute" or to honor Native Americans. 

It's not going to work. Please don't be that dumb. This last two weeks has taken 20 years off of my life. 

I've heard that ideally Dan Snyder would like to keep the color theme of burgundy and gold in some way along with the logo. 

Yes on the first. Hell no on the second. Put it away forever. 

Don't give your critics anything to keep killing you about and please don't choose anything that can remotely be controversial in 20 years, two years or two months. 

Just don't do it! Nike style. You know that Nike which slithered there way into a protest of the Redskins name without having the guts to declare their intentions. 

RedskinsReport.com's George Carmi put his list of top-five choices together, while I analyzed his list via SI Video.

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

Pressure is mounting in the nation's capital, as the Washington Football team is under duress and the team's nickname is now put into question. Over the last 48 hours, corporate sponsors and partners, most notably the FedEx Corporation, PepsiCo and Nike Inc. have brought insurmountable pressure to the feet of team owner Dan Snyder.

George's list is much more viable and creative than the Odds Shark list but lacks the D.C. and Nation's Capital feel to it. 

I know nobody will like my early clubhouse leader but for some reason the "Washington Freedom" speaks to me. 

Yes, I know there was a women's professional soccer team named as such but they've been gone for almost a decade. That's enough. 

"Freedom" as in we're free of the never ending and often ridiculous debate and controversy. Freedom to choose and support whatever you want. 

Freedom as in independence  on Independence Day. Which happens to be now

What do you think of both lists?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

How about five possible options ranked for the new name of the Washington D.C.  based NFL franchise?

George Carmi

by

Gcarmi21

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name

After FedEx & Nike made significant decisions Thursday, the Washington Redskins have countered with their own move.

Chris Russell

by

Granny GG

Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

Per the Wall Street Journal and there are other reports indicating the same, the Redskins name could be changed in short time.

Chris Russell

PepsiCo Issues Statement on Redskins

PepsiCo has joined Nike and FedEx in making a statement or taking action against the Redskins team name.

Chris Russell

Redskins Report One-on-One - Liz Clarke Washington Post

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post joins us after her exclusive reporting on the door being slammed shut to the Redskins at RFK.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jack Kent Cooke's Grave

Where late Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke is buried + will NFL play all year?

RickSnider

Redskins Camp Likely to be Smaller

Adam Schefter is reporting that NFL teams & the Washington Redskins will have less than 90 players for training camp.

Alan Lepore

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Challenged to Divorce Redskins

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo Called Out over Support and Partnership with Washington Redskins

Chris Russell

by

DanKuhn14

Fed Ex Requests that the Redskins Change Name

In a somewhat stunning move, FedEx has issued a statement requesting that the Washington Redskins change their name.

Chris Russell

No Preseason, No Problem?

The NFL preseason went from four games to possibly two and now there might e no games. That's bad news if you like quality football from the Washington Redskins & NFL teams.

Chris Russell