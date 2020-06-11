RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Daryl Gardener

RickSnider

Ol’ Ricky isn’t scared by angry players. Sure, they’re bigger and could probably hurt him if they wanted, but the key is knowing they won’t. The only person who actually tried was a drunk fan angry over no Little League coverage.

But even teammates were afraid of Daryl Gardener. The defensive end arrived in 2002 when camp started only because owner Dan Snyder overruled every single person in his personnel department and signed Miami’s 1996 first-rounder. Amazingly, I spent all night trying to track Gardener down on whether he was coming and my photographer came back to the dorm and said he’d been hanging out with Gardener at the nearby Gingerbread Man.

Anyway, Gardener was 6-feet-6, 295 pounds of lion’s roar. Once when there were no chairs to join a players’ game in the locker room, Gardener yelled at a rookie to get up. That guy was gone in two seconds. Gardener then laughed and said he was only kidding, but sat down anyway.

Snyder was right about Gardener. The latter was the defense’s best player that year. Amazingly, Snyder was right again by not re-signing Gardener, who was signed by Denver coach Mike Shanahan. After a late-night fight in a parking lot, Gardener played only briefly for the Broncos and was then out of the NFL.

Tomorrow: The G-Man. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quick Snaps: Dwayne Haskins Speaks

Washington Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time this offseason.

Alan Lepore

Five Important Redskins Not Named Dwayne Haskins

Football is more than just the QB position. Five examples of that for the Washington Redskins.

Alan Lepore

5 Takeaways from Ron Rivera’s Zoom Conference

Ron Rivera made some smart, eye-opening statements on behalf of himself and the Washington Redskins, proving once again, there's a new way of doing things.

Alan Lepore

More Vital to Redskins Success? Haskins or Rivera?

Both Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera are largely responsible for the Washington Redskins short-term success but who is more vital?

George Carmi

The Hog Farmers Build on the Legacy of The Hogettes

The world famous "Hogettes" once represented the Washington Redskins glory years. Now - another group is making a charge as a new era begins under Ron Rivera.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Ol' Ricky Ervins

Ol’ Ricky on Ricky Ervins. Plus, watch the video on what Jimmy Moreland should do this season

RickSnider

Ron Rivera on his HS Coach/Mentor.

Chris Russell

Skins Spotlight: Nick Sundberg

Nick Sundberg walked in the door in 2010 under Mike Shanahan and Danny Smith. He never left. He's one of the best long snappers in the NFL & he's under the "Skins Spotlight."

IvanLambert

NC Central Coach LeVelle Moton Speaks on Experience With Police

Chris Russell

Vintage Adrian Peterson Right Here!

Chris Russell