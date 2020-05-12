Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Irving Fryar

Ol’ Ricky has seen some flashy outfits in locker rooms, but Irving Fryar wins the most memorable award for wearing his mother’s dress. It wasn’t a lost bet, but some TV skit that even I had a part. Click on my new home at Redskins Report at SI com to read it free.

Fryar spent 1999-2000 with Washington to end a pretty good 17-year career with 851 catches. He was best remembered as a No. 1 overall pick with New England from 1984-92 where he was a receiver and punt returner. Fryar then spent three years with Miami and three more with Philadelphia.

Fryar arrived in 1999 on his last legs. He started one game in 1999 with 26 catches overall and then six games for 41 catches in 2000.

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Terry Allen Today's story is on Terry Allen's 133 mph per hour ride that led to the local jail. Allen was a solid running back for the Redskins from 1995-98 after two 1,000-yard years at Minnesota. Allen gained 1,309 yards in 1995 and 1,353 yards in 1996 when leading the NFL with 21 touchdowns.

By 2000, there were a lot of personalities in that locker room with Deion Sander’ seated right by Fryar. Bruce Smith was nearby. The ’99 team won the NFC East before 8-8 in 2000 with Norv Turner fired with three games remaining.

One Wednesday during open locker room, a local TV station convinced Fryar to do a skit. All I remember was Chick Hernandez and I being asked to fire questions at him as he denied wrongdoing. (All fictitious, of course.)

Well, I acted like a crazy prosecutor and fired a few point-blank accusations at Fryar, whose eyes widened three sizes and needed to stop. He said wow, where did that come from? Uh, I don’t know. Thought we were acting.

Irving wore his mother’s dress as part of this. The craziest part, I was thinking, was how tall was his mom? Irving was 6-feet, 200 pounds and that dress was not snug. No disrespect Mrs. Fryar, I just figure she must have been a tall woman. I later saw a photo that looks like she’s 5-9.

Nowadays, the dress code is more relaxed for players. Some don’t even come to the annual Welcome Home Luncheon in a suit anymore. But, I haven’t seen a dress hanging in a locker since.

Tomorrow, Ol’ Ricky tells how Deion Sanders almost didn’t come to the Redskins because of a Dan Snyder prank. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.