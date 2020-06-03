RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jerseys

RickSnider

Vince Lombardi arrived in 1969 and suddenly everybody was talking about the Redskins. Ol’ Ricky even started watching that season despite older fans saying the team wasn’t very good.

Lombardi knew looking good is part of being a winner (wife says that to me whenever I think I’m going somewhere with her only to learn I need to change.) So, Lombardi made some changes to the uniform. Suddenly, there was the R on the helmet with a slightly new shade of burgundy jersey and those awful mustard-yellow pants that Bruce Allen brought back in recent years.

Mostly, Lombardi borrowed from the Green Bay Packers’ look where he won five titles. The Packers stole it from the Cleveland Browns.

Lombardi switched jerseys from longtime maker Sand Knit to Rawlings where his brother-in-law happened to be a salesman. The problem was the jerseys arrived only days before the opener and were a lighter shade. Some said it was wine or cranberry red. It wasn’t quite burgundy.

Lombardi never saw the new helmets. They weren’t ready so the team waited until 1970 and by then Lombardi was dying of cancer. The new ones changed spears and added a single stripe.

By 1971, new coach George Allen replaced Lombardi’s changes with an American Indian on the helmet. Bobby Beathard changed the look again in 1989 and then Bruce Allen returned to the mustard pants.

Nowadays, Ol’ Ricky reads defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants an all-white look to return. Ugh, Ol’ Ricky hates that look. You know what looks good? Winning.

Tomorrow: Ol’ Ricky remembers Joe Don Looney, who was exactly what his name suggested. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trent Williams on new helmet: "I actually have it now. It fits fine.”

The San Francisco 49ers now have Trent Williams, the good and the disappointing. The Washington Redskins have nothing but a sour taste in their mouth.

George Carmi

8 yrs ago -a great day w/ Mike Shanahan & Ed McCaffrey Down Syndrome

Chris Russell

No Redskins in Richmond

As expected, the NFL is forcing all teams to stay home this summer for training camp.

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton via "All Panthers"

Chris Russell

A Basketball Legend & Washington D.C./DMV area ICON passes away.

Chris Russell

Redskins RB Adrian Peterson Supporting Blackout Day

Chris Russell

SI Daily Cover - Tuesday June 2nd - The Press League

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Scott Turner (The Player)

A player with the same name as the coach’s son? Today, the son is the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator and the player works for the White House. Plus, video on DC Jack Del Rio.

RickSnider

PFF Projects Redskins Starting Lineup on Defense

PFF has projected starting lineups for all NFL teams on both sides of the ball including the Washington Redskins on defense.

Chris Russell

SI Daily Cover - Monday June 1st - Colin Kaepernick

Chris Russell