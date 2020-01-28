One Free Agent the Redskins Should Pursue?

In case you didn't choose to click on the above tweet, according to the good people at ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) says the Redskins should target cornerback Darqueze Dennard, in free agency this year.

A part of the explanation on Dennard:

"He was limited to only 290 coverage snaps in 2019 but put up a career-high and 15th best coverage grade on those snaps. He allowed only four catches of 10-plus yards, as well (Washington ranked fourth to last in catch rate allowed on 10-plus yard throws)."

It's scary to target anyone from the Bengals but here's more on Dennard. He's 5'11 - 205 and has three career interceptions, three forced fumbles, three sacks and 200 tackles in 77 games with 24 starts, per ProFootballReference.com.

He's only played all 16 games in a season once in his career but is a former first-round pick.

He had an off-season knee scope in May last year and still had to be shut down for the first six games and camp, which is a lengthy process. He then injured his hamstring upon returning.

Dennard plays mostly in the slot, where the Redskins can absolutely benefit from his skill level, because Fabian Moreau was a disaster there and Jimmy Moreland isn't good enough so far and may never be.

Dennard allowed 18 receptions on 33 targets per PFF Premium Stats for 174 and a 9.7 per reception average. He was only charged with one touchdown and had five pass breakups with an NFL passer rating against his coverage of 79.6.

I've argued the Redskins need more than one corner in this draft. They need two.

They absolutely need an upgrade in the slot, hence the Dennard fit and they could use someone to allow Moreau to be a third outside corner and fill-in starter as opposed to someone who has to contribute in a super significant way.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.