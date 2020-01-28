RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

One Free Agent the Redskins Should Pursue?

Chris Russell

In case you didn't choose to click on the above tweet, according to the good people at ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) says the Redskins should target cornerback Darqueze Dennard, in free agency this year. 

A part of the explanation on Dennard: 

"He was limited to only 290 coverage snaps in 2019 but put up a career-high and 15th best coverage grade on those snaps. He allowed only four catches of 10-plus yards, as well (Washington ranked fourth to last in catch rate allowed on 10-plus yard throws)."

It's scary to target anyone from the Bengals but here's more on Dennard. He's 5'11 - 205 and has three career interceptions, three forced fumbles, three sacks and 200 tackles in 77 games with 24 starts, per ProFootballReference.com.  

He's only played all 16 games in a season once in his career but is a former first-round pick. 

He had an off-season knee scope in May last year and still had to be shut down for the first six games and camp, which is a lengthy process. He then injured his hamstring upon returning. 

Dennard plays mostly in the slot, where the Redskins can absolutely benefit from his skill level, because Fabian Moreau was a disaster there and Jimmy Moreland isn't good enough so far and may never be. 

Dennard allowed 18 receptions on 33 targets per PFF Premium Stats for 174 and a 9.7 per reception average. He was only charged with one touchdown and had five pass breakups with an NFL passer rating against his coverage of 79.6. 

I've argued the Redskins need more than one corner in this draft. They need two. 

They absolutely need an upgrade in the slot, hence the Dennard fit and they could use someone to allow Moreau to be a third outside corner and fill-in starter as opposed to someone who has to contribute in a super significant way. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft Mania - 4 Rounds

It's largely thought the Redskins will stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young. Hard to blame them. What happens if that's their only pick of the first two rounds?

Chris Russell

by

Fatpoet10

A-P at the Royal Rumble!

Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins was at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night for the start of the "Road to WrestleMania"!

Chris Russell

Senior Bowl Shine

A week that can largely improve your stock and really doesn't hurt your value overall is now complete. Senior Bowl week is in the rear view mirror. Here's what the experts are saying about who won!

Chris Russell

Redskins Remember Mamba

Kobe Bryant, his young daughter and others died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. Redskins players remembered the Mamba after the news hit.

Chris Russell

Tress Goes Bowling, Former Redskins Shine

Tress Way participated in his first Pro Bowl on Sunday, something that meant a lot to him. He was the only Redskins player to take part but a few former Redskins were involved in the game and one shined well early on.

Chris Russell

Redskins Best Rookie Class?

How did the Washington Redskins do in last year's draft? Looking back - is it possible they had the best?

Chris Russell

Remembering Jay Gruden's Time in Washington

Jay Gruden is gone to Jacksonville and now it's time to look back and maybe appreciate a five-plus year tenure in one of the most difficult jobs in sports.

IvanLambert

Senior Bowl Standouts

The Senior Bowl in Mobile is Saturday. Practices are now complete. Here's who shined in the opinion of those that know and those that were there!

Chris Russell

D.J. Chark pumped to have Jay Gruden in the fold in Jacksonville...He should be. https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1220823846992928775

Chris Russell

The Best Game I Saw Eli Play

Eli Manning retired Friday after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl wins. There were  many great games. Some bad ones. Here's the best game I saw him play in person.

Chris Russell