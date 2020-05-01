RedskinsReport
Over/Under on Chase Young Sacks in 2020

Chris Russell

Chase Young figures to revolutionize the Redskins defense from good at times to possibly very good all the time. 

Sacks haven't necessarily been their problem but run defense and getting off the field on third down has been a major issue. 

Still, a well timed sack is hard to overcome for an opposing offense and it's safe to say that if there was a magic number in mind for everyone in terms of sack total for Young in 2020, it would probably be in the double digits. 

Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo and I discussed the number set and if Young will top it. 

Young will wear No. 99 to start his career, met with Redskins media earlier this week via a Zoom video conference which you can watch here. As much pride as he takes in his pass rush, don't forget about his ability to stop the run, too. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

