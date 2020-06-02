PFF Projects Redskins Starting Lineup on Defense

What will the Redskins defense look like in week one of the NFL season when they are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has their idea:

Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2020 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF With the opening stages of free agency and the 2020 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, NFL rosters are largely complete. That gives us an opportunity to look forward and project the starting lineups for every NFL team heading into next season.

If you didn't click through to the Redskins section on this PFF feature:

DI: Jonathan Allen

DI: Daron Payne

EDGE: Chase Young

EDGE: Montez Sweat

LB: Thomas Davis

LB: Cole Holcomb

CB: Ronald Darby

CB: Fabian Moreau

CB/S: Kendall Fuller

S: Landon Collins

S: Sean Davis

Now my spin: You have to notice two huge names missing right away from this projection. Ryan Kerrigan and Matt Ioannidis.

Color me not surprised on Kerrigan because he's coming off his first injury filled season in his career and his lowest sack total by far.

Ioannidis clearly deserves to be on the field but where. He's not thought of as a 4-3 defensive end and figures to play more of the 1-tech (defensive tackle in 4-3) but the question (I think) is does he deserve to start over Daron Payne or Jonathan Allen?

PFF does have the last two first-round picks in their Redskins projected starting lineup in Chase Young and Montez Sweat

It's hard to argue there but again, Kerrigan could have been listed and a lesser argument could have been made for Ryan Anderson.

Clearly, the strength of the Redskins defense is the guys up front.

I like that PFF goes with a starting base nickel alignment of three corners and two safeties and agree with their choices for the Redskins across the board in the secondary.

I know Landon Collins and others are high on Jimmy Moreland and maybe he beats out Moreau but I'll play it safely right now.

As for the linebackers, when the Redskins are in nickel, they are almost certain to sub-out a linebacker in exchange for keeping a fourth defensive lineman and true pass rusher on the field.

Jon Bostic isn't listed which is kind of strange but I look for him to get significant snaps whether he starts or plays in certain packages.

The real question will be on first down - what does the base front look like primarily?

How does that change on 3rd/whatever and how many different looks can Jack Del Rio cook up.

As I've said several times - I would expect Kerrigan to get kicked down to tackle from time to time on 3rd down looks. You give him a shorter path to his target and perhaps get a little quicker of an interior push than a couple of near or above 300 pounders would give you.

This might be the best way to protect Kerrigan as well.

