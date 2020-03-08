RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Pigskin & Podcasts

Chris Russell

It's been a busy week of news, rumors, informed speculation and wild claims on the Redskins front this week. 

In other words, it's been a typical week. 

If you've missed anything - we have you covered with a lot of great audio to download, listen and catch up on via the "Locked on Redskins" podcasts which I host and produce along with our "Google News Initiative" daily reports via LOR as well. 

Away we go:

Friday March 6th, 2020:

On Brandon Scherff:

On Trent Williams latest:

Full-length "Locked on Redskins" Podcast on Trent Williams potentially being traded and all of the complications that are still present. 

Thursday March 5th, 2020:

A full-length "Locked on Redskins" Podcast on Trent Williams vs. Jason Peters, Cam Newton in D.C. and more! 

On Jimmy Graham's potential fit with the Redskins.

Identifying free agent targets for Washington. 

Wednesday March 4, 2020:

Matthew Berry of ESPN dropping bombs:

Jon Bostic back?:

A full-length "Locked on Redskins" Podcast on Cam Newton and Jon Bostic, potentially being with the Redskins in 2020. 

Tuesday March 3,2020:

A full-length LOR podcast on Philip Rivers, Austin Hooper, James Bradberry and  more! 

On Todd McShay lowering the boom:

Signing a new tight-end, Marcus Baugh:

Monday March 2, 2020:

Tagging Brandon Scherff & the future road ahead:

Tag - you're it! 

Tua & Two Gone Wild in this full-length episode of the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast:

It's been an insanely crazy week filled with drama from start to finish (if there ever was a finish line). 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here we go Again! Todd McShay says Dan Snyder's still interfering.

ESPN Draft Analyst and reporter Todd McShay said Wednesday on ESPN that Dan Snyder very much has his hands in the cookie jar, still. What do you believe?

Chris Russell

by

reggyreg50

Source: Dan's Not Interfering

From the take it for what it's worth department and the never ending circus/drama that always surrounds the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

From Friday PM - Redskins and Brandon Scherff working on a long-term deal. <iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src=" width="100%"></iframe>

Chris Russell

Jimmy Graham Anyone?

The Redskins will attack tight end hard in free agency. Austin Hooper is everyone's top choice. That's the problem - everyone that needs one, wants him which leads to a bidding war.

Chris Russell

Top 5 Potential Trade Partners for Trent

Now that Trent Williams has received permission to seek a trade, let's examine where he could wind up.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Updating Trent Trade Talks

It's been about 24 hours since the Redskins granted Trent Williams permission to seek a trade. Here's the latest on where we stand.

Chris Russell

Love's Goal is OTA's but...

Bryce Love is on the way back but how do the Redskins plan for him? The answer is they shouldn't count on him. They should absolutely protect themselves.

Chris Russell

Tag or Long Term for Scherff?

Brandon Scherff is staying with the  Redskins. It's just a matter of how. The franchise tag or a long-term deal. It seems like the Skins want to go longer - but what do you think?

Chris Russell

The Redskins have Questions at RB.

The Redskins have questions everywhere on their roster but one position that doesn't get much attention is running back. Here's two potential solutions.

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Cam, Cam, Cam!

This is an under the radar situation that I expect to get hotter shortly. Could the Washington Redskins find their best quarterback option where they found their head coach?

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food