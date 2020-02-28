Podcast Pigskin Party

RedskinsReport
Podcasts aplenty right here on RedskinsReport.com as we try and bring you Redskins coverage in as many ways as possible. 

Please download, listen and share along the way! 

Here' a full-length podcast with a detailed side session of Ron Rivera meeting the local Redskins reporters that made the trip to Indianapolis. 

Ron provides updates on Trent Williams, Quinton Dunbar and how long he expects a culture to take to build. 

A 5-minute report from the Google News Initiative and  "Locked on Redskins."

Our pals, Rick Snider and "Fat Matt" Cones are back with another episode of "Seasons of Discontent."

Ron Rivera spoke on Wednesday at the podium during the NFL Combine. Take a listen! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Trent Still Reportedly Wants a Trade or an Extension

We tried to tell you it was complicated. Many of you thought I was being antagonistic. I wasn't. It could get done but there's a new ominous tone about Trent Williams future with Redskins.

Chris Russell

Redskins News & Nuggets

The news items continue to trickle in from Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. Here's the latest on the Washington Redskins.

Chris Russell

Capanomics for Redskins

The Redskins have plenty of room to spend in free agency. The key? Not spending it on players that are quick failures. A problem with the previous regime.o5

Chris Russell

Rivera Continues to Make a Great Impression

From the 'not everyone is going to care about this department' - Ron Rivera has been on a goodwill tour representing the Redskins and is making huge strides to win a lot of football fans over.

Chris Russell

Chase Chatting it up!

Chase Young is chasing glory and will almost certainly be one of the two top picks in the NFL Draft in late April.

Chris Russell

From Tuesday - Locked on Redskins full POD previewing the Scouting Combine/Redskins. From Monday - Doug Williams on Dwayne & updating Trent - Locked on Redskins POD

Chris Russell

Redskins to Meet with Joe Burrow AND Tua

We've been talking about all of the possibilities for weeks while everyone else while everyone was refusing to believe that the Redskins could take Joe Burrow at No. 2. Now - the truth is revealed.

Chris Russell

Snider: "Tasking" for Tua?

Rick Snider on the Tua rise which benefits the Redskins is more than one way.

RickSnider

Jerry Juedy, perhaps best WR in draft did a weird thing.

Chris Russell

Redskins Make Trade for NFL Draft - 20 Years ago Today

20 years ago, February 26th, the Redskins took a swing for the fences. It worked and it didn't. Now they face a decision to hold serve or let another team try and strike gold!

IvanLambert