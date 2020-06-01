RedskinsReport
Projecting Redskins Starting Lineup on Offense

Chris Russell

As we reach the point of the offseason where free agency has mostly ended and the draft is long gone, we can now take educated guesses of how NFL teams will look week one in mid-September. 

Right? 

Why not? What could it hurt? We have nothing else to do. 

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) did this recently for every team, the Redskins included. 

Here is what they came up with on the Redskins offense. 

Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2020 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

With the opening stages of free agency and the 2020 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, NFL rosters are largely complete. That gives us an opportunity to look forward and project the starting lineups for every NFL team heading into next season.

QB: Dwayne Haskins

RB: Derrius Guice

WR: Terry McLaurin

WR: Cody Latimer

Slot: Steven Sims

TE: Jeremy Sprinkle

LT: Cornelius Lucas

LG: Wes Schweitzer

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Brandon Scherff

RT: Morgan Moses

Here's my spin: There's obviously no surprise that Dwayne Haskins is considered the starting quarterback. He still has to earn it and has a long way to go there.  I think most everyone thinks that will happen but the big question will be is what happens when this coaching staff works with him every day? 

That still has to be answered, even though Scott Turner was complimentary last week. 

This feature from PFF was written right around the time that Latimer was arrested on five charges including three felonies. 

Regardless of what happened in the Denver area that night, there's ZERO chance I am rewarding him with a starting spot if he's even eligible to play, which is hard to fathom. 

Guice is clearly the Redskins best running back and he usually makes it through practices fine, it's the games that are a problem. Check  back on September 14th. 

If Jeremy Sprinkle is the Redskins No. 1 tight end, they're all doomed. No offense, of course.

Cornelius Lucas played ZERO snaps at left tackle last year and just two snaps at left tackle since he was a rookie in 2014. YIKES. 

The rest of the group should be okay to fairly good until injuries start piling up and then it will be a blood bath. You can't trust Brandon Scherff to stay healthy for anything close to a full season and Morgan Moses plays through a lot but he struggled off-and-on last year while trying to stay on the field and compete. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

