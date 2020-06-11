Quick Snaps: Dwayne Haskins Speaks

Dwayne Haskins has lost about 20 pounds since being drafted by the Washington Redskins and now tips the scales at 218 pounds. He spoke about his dedication to his craft and reshaping his body on Wednesday with Redskins reporters for the first time since late December.

That was just one of the many issues he discussed. Here's four 'Quick Snaps' that stood out.

Haskins is meeting Ron Rivera’s challenge and expectations.

As head coach Ron Rivera pointed out in his press conference earlier the same day, Dwayne is meeting the challenge that was put in front of him to be a leader of the Washington Redskins. Dwayne backed that up by discussing his decision to go to the Black Lives Matter protest this past weekend and being a leader on what the organization is doing to address systemic racism and injustices. He wants to be a part of the difference and change that needs to happen. Dwayne was trying to figure out a way to say something with what he had seen the past couple of weeks and wanted to do more then make a statement and took it upon himself to be downtown with everyone protesting.

It is all business for Haskins.

Dwayne has said that he changed more things in life then football and he is a man about his business. He wanted to make sure to change the narrative of him being “immature” whether that was the right thing or not and wanted to change his body and how he studied. He is ready to be a dynamic football player.

Dwayne is not sure what he might do during the National Anthem.

While Adrian Peterson has come out and said he is going to kneel during the anthem, Dwayne is still not sure what he is going to do. It is a decision that he has not made yet but supports his teammates that kneel and make that decision.

Dwayne is doing what he can to keep him and his receivers on the same page.

Dwayne talked about how important it was to make sure the communication was still there with receivers Kelvin Harmon, Terry McLaurin, and Steven Sims, Jr. The work out that they did earlier this year was focused on the different looks they might get during the game and about the different coverages and where Haskins might go with the football. Haskins also wanted to take advantage of working with veteran receivers like Antonio Brown and Chad Johnson so he could learn from them and bring that knowledge to training camp and help his teammates grow.

Alan Lepore joins RedskinsReport.com while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.