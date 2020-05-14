Ranking the NFC East Post Draft 2020

We got ahold of the rest of NFC East affiliates for Sports Illustrated to get their predictions on where the teams rank in the division after the NFL Draft.

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for first place, but why?

What was there to be said about the Redskins and Giants? I analyze what was said and the consensus thought behind the standings.

Divisional Standings:

Chris Russell (Redskins Report):

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, New York Giants.

Ed Kracz (Eagle Maven)

Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants.

Mike Fisher (Cowboy Maven) :

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Redskins.

Patricia Traina (Giants Country):

Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants

Consensus Ranking :

1st Place : The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles tied for first place with two votes each

2nd Place: With the two top teams tying for first, that means they also tied for second place.

3rd Place : The Washington Redskins received three third-place votes compared to one for the New York Giants.

4th Place : The New York Giants secured enough votes to finish in last place, meaning the Redskins avoid the cellar.

Analysis:

The consensus among the NFC East publishers is that coaching-wise, the Eagles and the Cowboys are both up to par to compete for first place, but it comes down to talent. Both teams have their strengths; Ed Kracz believes that running back Miles Sanders has a tremendous amount of potential, which in turn can make him an impact player for Philadelphia. Factor in him, the speed factor at wideout, and a top-tier tight end duo, their offense will present problems for their opponents. Defensively, the revamped secondary should improve an abused secondary from previous years.

Alternatively, what are the reasons for not finishing first? Quarterback is the main question amongst the group. Patricia Traina believes that even though the coaching staff is positive, to what degree has Jalen Hurts altered Carson Wentz’s sense of job security? Wentz does have an injury history that can impact their division title run. Chris Russell has zero trusts that Wentz will be available when the Eagles need him most, and to this point, that is a legitimate claim to make.

So why is Dallas primed for a Division title? Outside of talent, head coach Mike McCarthy is out for redemption. Russell believes that the time Mike took off to heal from his situation in Green Bay, between he and Aaron Rodgers, was essential. Additionally, Russell believes that the Cowboys are a top-three team in the NFC altogether, and quarterback Dak Prescott should be motivated from a contractual standpoint and in memoriam for his brother. Mike Fisher also thinks that the switch to McCarthy was vital, and their “fairly cushy” schedule on its surface should help Dallas get back on track. However, the positives behind why Dallas would win the East can also be the reasons why they would not finish first.

The coronavirus has erased so much time coaches and players had to install schemes, learn the playbooks, and generally get to know one another in-person. Kracz believes that, with McCarthy coming into a new situation, he is at a disadvantage (like the Redskins and Giants) when it comes to this particular off-season. Furthermore, Traina mentioned that Prescott’s unfinished business could potentially create an uneasy feeling in Dallas, something that they may not be prepared to handle.

The Giants are the consensus to finish last in the NFC East mainly due to their head coach and General Manager Dave Gettleman. Very few assistant coaches under Bill Belichick have been able to succeed when given their head coaching opportunities, and that is the biggest question that looms for Russell, Traina, and Kracz. There is also a belief that Gettleman, for legitimate reasons, is in a make or break year for him. Gettleman’s roster moves have been shaky over the years, and the decision to move forward with Judge over a more experienced individual will likely end up defining his immediate future with this organization.

Why the Redskins are where they are :

The general thought is that the coaching upgrades automatically improves the outlook of this particular season. However, we know that it just is not enough. While most believe that the defense dramatically improved with the addition of defensive-minded coaches Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio, Russell and Traina believe there are just too many questions on the roster. Dwayne Haskins is a big question mark, but left tackle, tight end, linebacker, and the secondary are all unresolved position groups. Additionally, the organization still cannot be trusted, and Fisher hopes that Rivera is capable of correcting and overcoming some of the Redskins “bush-league” habits moving forward, and Traina has similar thoughts, too. How soon can Washington change the perception (and reality) that they have created for themselves?

What are your thoughts - Where did they get it wrong? Are the Redskins underrated, overrated, or right where they need to be? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.