Redskins All Decade Offense 2010-19
Chris Russell
At times, the Redskins offense was down right offensive over the last decade.
Despite having Mike and Kyle Shanahan along with Jay Gruden and Sean McVay at the controls for parts of the decade, the results were uneven at best.
Still, when the NFL came out with their all-decade team recently and only ONE Redskins player for the entire decade was on it, Adrian Peterson, it got others to thinking.
Then the wheels started churning.
My pal Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The FAN put out his list, which spurred the idea to put this together for us here at RedskinsReport.com.
I explained my issues in the video above, but here's my official list:
QB - Cousins
RB - Morris (just a longer period of production in the decade)
WR - Garcon
WR - DeSean
Slot/Flex - Santana (Yes I bent the rules a bit)
TE - Reed
LT - Williams
LG - Lichtensteiger
C - Montgomery
RG - Scherff
RT - Moses
Now it's time for some of the RedskinsReport.com crew to weigh in.
QB- Cousins
RB- Morris
WR- Garcon
WR- Moss
Slot- Crowder
TE- Reed
LT- Williams
LG- Lichtensteiger
C- Montgomery
RG- Scherff
RT- Moses
Ivan went chalk with Grant up and down on offense. He has a change on defense coming.
Our newest teammate at RedskinsReport.com, Jamual Forrest, went for change right away at running back.
QB- Cousins
RB- Peterson
WR- Garcon
WR- D Jax
Slot- Crowder
TE- Reed
LT- Williams
LG - Long
C - Lichtensteiger'
RG- Scherff
RT- Moses
