Redskins All Decade Offense 2010-19

At times, the Redskins offense was down right offensive over the last decade.

Despite having Mike and Kyle Shanahan along with Jay Gruden and Sean McVay at the controls for parts of the decade, the results were uneven at best.

Still, when the NFL came out with their all-decade team recently and only ONE Redskins player for the entire decade was on it, Adrian Peterson, it got others to thinking.

Redskins Repped Once on All-Decade Team A decade of destruction was not how it was supposed to be when Bruce Allen was hired in late December of 2009, yet it was indeed. In almost every way. Good to very good players were not enough to overcome the huge hills.

Then the wheels started churning.

My pal Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The FAN put out his list, which spurred the idea to put this together for us here at RedskinsReport.com.

I explained my issues in the video above, but here's my official list:

QB - Cousins

RB - Morris (just a longer period of production in the decade)

WR - Garcon

WR - DeSean

Slot/Flex - Santana (Yes I bent the rules a bit)

TE - Reed

LT - Williams

LG - Lichtensteiger

C - Montgomery

RG - Scherff

RT - Moses

Now it's time for some of the RedskinsReport.com crew to weigh in.

Ivan Lambert:

QB- Cousins

RB- Morris

WR- Garcon

WR- Moss

Slot- Crowder

TE- Reed

LT- Williams

LG- Lichtensteiger

C- Montgomery

RG- Scherff

RT- Moses

Ivan went chalk with Grant up and down on offense. He has a change on defense coming.

Our newest teammate at RedskinsReport.com, Jamual Forrest, went for change right away at running back.

QB- Cousins

RB- Peterson

WR- Garcon

WR- D Jax

Slot- Crowder

TE- Reed

LT- Williams

LG - Long

C - Lichtensteiger'

RG- Scherff

RT- Moses

