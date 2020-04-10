RedskinsReport
Redskins Bottoming Out?

Chris Russell

Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB put together her latest NFL power poll this week and the Redskins didn't exactly bring up the rear, but they were damn close. 

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Still on Top Before Draft

With free agency now mostly behind us, let's check in on how all 32 teams stack up before the draft. We know the defending champs get to stay on top, but Tom Brady's future is still the most interesting question of the offseason.

The Redskins ranking 31st out of 32 is what you would expect. Only Jay Gruden's new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars were worse. 

In the video analysis above and right here, I have a bone to pick with some of the teams that are ranked ahead. 

It's not like I have a big time leg to stand on here, but I can at least make an argument against those teams directly above Washington. 

Maybe if they would have landed Amari Cooper or another quarterback besides Kyle Allen, they would have been up higher? That's got to be a strong hunch.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

