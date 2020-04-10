Redskins Bottoming Out?

Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB put together her latest NFL power poll this week and the Redskins didn't exactly bring up the rear, but they were damn close.

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Still on Top Before Draft With free agency now mostly behind us, let's check in on how all 32 teams stack up before the draft. We know the defending champs get to stay on top, but Tom Brady's future is still the most interesting question of the offseason.

The Redskins ranking 31st out of 32 is what you would expect. Only Jay Gruden's new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars were worse.

In the video analysis above and right here, I have a bone to pick with some of the teams that are ranked ahead.

It's not like I have a big time leg to stand on here, but I can at least make an argument against those teams directly above Washington.

Maybe if they would have landed Amari Cooper or another quarterback besides Kyle Allen, they would have been up higher? That's got to be a strong hunch.

