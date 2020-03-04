Redskins Bringing up the Rear!

The Washington Redskins are just not held in high regard in the public landscape. Or by the "boys in Vegas" when it comes to any kind of early odds.

Such as the case again when BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) put out their Super Bowl odds for 2020 and into the 2021 playoffs.

The complete list to win the NFC is as follows:

New Orleans Saints 5/1

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Dallas Cowboys 9/1

Seattle Seahawks 9/1

Los Angeles Rams 14/1

Chicago Bears 16/1

Minnesota Vikings 16/1

Arizona Cardinals 18/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20/1

New York Giants 25/1

Detroit Lions 33/1

Carolina Panthers 40/1

Washington Redskins 50/1

Over in the AFC - there's three teams with the same odds as the Redskins:

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1

Miami Dolphins 50/1

****I"m not so sure that the Lions are that much better than the Redskins. I know they are probably going to get Matthew Stafford back but that's a sizeable jump.

***Are the Giants that much better than the Redskins? Arizona at 18:1?? Really?

BetOnline.AG also has their division winning odds out and surprise, the Redskins are last here too!

Philadelphia Eagles 5/4

Dallas Cowboys 7/5

New York Giants 13/2

Washington Redskins 8/1

It's hard to argue that they shouldn't be the long shot but again, you have to wonder if teams are underrating Washington and/or overrating the Giants.

