Redskins Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins are coming off a dreadful 2019 season at 3-13. 

That finally led to the dismissal of Bruce Allen after ten awful years and the hiring of Ron Rivera 

Kyle Smith has been promoted. The roster has been infused with different players but not automatically better players in every area. 

The starting quarterback is expected to be Dwayne Haskins but that is far from a 100% guarantee. 

Looking ahead to 2020 - there's nobody that believes they'll be worse. Will they be better? 

Nobody knows for sure but here's what I feel and know. 

They'll be much better in fantasy football value. Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Derrius Guice (hopefully) and more. 

SI's Bill Enright and I discussed on Friday afternoon:

If you didn't watch the video all the way (and you should have!) - I think Terry McLaurin easily gets over one-thousand yards and either eight or nine touchdowns if he stays healthy and plays 15 or 16 games. 

SI Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs provides us with this terrific breakdown and projection! 

2020 Washington Redskins Team Outlook: Treasure Hunting in a Fantasy Wasteland

Washington gave Jay Gruden six seasons to bring the team back to prominence. Unfortunately, four years of mediocrity (31-32-1) sandwiched around two poor seasons (4-12 and 3-13) led to a search for a new head coach. Washington brought in Ron Rivera to run the franchise after a solid run over eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers (76-63-1), which included four playoff appearances.

Shawn did a terrific job going position by position and providing us with some great analytics and data on just how bad the Redskins were in 2019 while also looking ahead to 2020. 

Redskins 2019 Fantasy Analytics
Shawn Childs - SI.com

Things can only get better, right? 

How many points do you think the Redskins will score as a team this year? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

