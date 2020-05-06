Redskins Going from Bad to Worse?

The NFL Draft, potential weapons on both sides of the ball and a new coaching staff, may not be enough to help the Washington Redskins if the forecast is correct.

Hopefully for Redskins fans - this forecast is about as correct as your local meteorologist

If this projection by Mike Clay's model is correct, the Redskins will win 4.1 games this year and lose 11.9, beating Jay Gruden's Jacksonville Jaguars by a nose for the right to take the presumed (by everybody) No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson in 2021.

With the 30th ranked schedule (3rd easiest), the Redskins are also projected to score only 312 points and allow 430 for a net differential of an unsightly 118.

Yikes.

If this happens:

1. It means Dwayne Haskins never consistently developed or was injured (which is a concern that nobody talks about, but is very real).

2. Other significant contributors (Derrius Guice? Terry McLaurin? Brandon Scherff? Landon Collins?) were either injured or performed well below their expected standard.

3. Ron Rivera and his new coaching staff would immediately be called into question, especially if they chose to go with Kyle Allen to start the season OR at some point during the season, based on performance.

4. It would also mean that the Redskins allowed nearly 27 points per game, which would mostly be blamed on Jack Del Rio's defense but is far, far from just a pure defensive statistic despite a mind boggling refusal by media and fans to point this out.

It's why the NFL doesn't use "points per game" as an official ranking system for offense or defense. Yards gained/allowed are the only pure measure of a specific unit. Not points, even though that's more important.

5. If the forecast is correct, the Redskins eroding fan base will continue and hope will be hard to find in 2021. Crowds which have already checked out in large numbers will be even lower and that might not be because of coronavirus complications.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.