Redskins Heavy Dogs for 2020

The Redskins were (3-13) in 2019 and despite a coaching and major sweep of the front office, the "Boys in Vegas" as some of us refer to them as - do not have much confidence in the boys in burgundy.

The Redskins are underdogs in every game except for three this upcoming year (with odds of course subject to major change), per www.BetOnline.ag.



Washington Redskins +6½ @ Arizona Cardinals

Washington Redskins +9 @ Cleveland Browns

Washington Redskins +11 @ Dallas Cowboys

Washington Redskins +5½ @ Detroit Lions

Washington Redskins +5 @ New York Giants

Washington Redskins +10½ @ Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins +10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Redskins +14 @ San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Redskins +10

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins -1½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Redskins -1½

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins +6

Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Redskins +5

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins PK

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins +6

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Redskins +6

The two games they are favored in are both at home, both by 1.5 points and one is against the only teams worse last year.

In the Ron Rivera reunion bowl, Rivera's new team is slightly favored.

The Redskins are 14-point underdogs at San Francisco, 10-point dogs in Pittsburgh and 11-point dogs in Dallas.

Obviously some of this will change after the draft and as the season goes along, lines constantly get adjusted but clearly the Redskins are in a prove it or lose it type scenario.

