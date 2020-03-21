RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Keep Missing on Tight Ends

Chris Russell

Logan Thomas is the only Redskins addition at tight end so far in NFL free agency. He's not generally regarded by anyone in the league that I've talked to or seen the work of, as a starter. 

He's likely to make the roster but not absolutely assured. That leaves the Redskins a major problem after six days of free agency. 

Here's what we mean:

I mentioned Tyler Eifert in that piece and yes he is talented but oft-injured as well. How much money and commitment can you make to him? 

He played all 16 games last year which is great. In the previous three years combined, he played in 14. Total. 

He's very productive but how do you know that you can count on him? With his injury history? You can't. 

Is he better than what the Redskins have? Of course. They have peanuts. 

Is he better than Eric Ebron or Jimmy Graham and a few other guys the Redskins passed on? 

No. Because of the extensive injury track record. 

Luke Stocker is a possibility as well but he's never caught more than 16 passes in ten different NFL seasons. Geoff Swaim is another competition possibility but that's really the only meat left on the bones. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Reasons why Redskins Have Edge on Cam

The Redskins need a veteran quarterback. This should not be questioned. Who it will be is the major issue? How much it will cost is another. Medicals &the  system are also critical factors.

Chris Russell

by

pmcic1

Jameis to the Redskins?

The Redskins are in need of a veteran quarterback that can start and actually play. Cam Newton? Probably not. Colt McCoy? No. Matt Moore? Ehh. Jameis Winston? Possibly.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Happy 35th to A-P!

Adrian Peterson has been just about the only rock the Redskins have had to lean on over the last two years. He's there every game. He's productive and now he's 35.

Chris Russell

Happy birthday and good work by Adrian Peterson & his wife here for the people in Houston.

Chris Russell

Can Cam Come to D.C.?

The Redskins new coaching staff has made it more than clear that they are not looking for a pushover quarterback option. They're right. The question is who? Can Cam come?

Chris Russell

by

Darryl k

The scene outside FedExField on Friday afternoon.

Chris Russell

Joe Flacco's Available - Should the Redskins Show Interest?

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl and got PAID! Joe Flacco is far from what he used to be, yet he's available and has plenty of experience.

Chris Russell

Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Cam Newton is still with the Carolina Panthers for right now. That could end at any moment. Where will he wind up? Washington?

Chris Russell

Never really seemed like the Redskins were all that interested. This is not that much $$

Chris Russell

Another Logan Thomas flash block in the game the Lions played at FedExField.

Chris Russell