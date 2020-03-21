Redskins Keep Missing on Tight Ends

Logan Thomas is the only Redskins addition at tight end so far in NFL free agency. He's not generally regarded by anyone in the league that I've talked to or seen the work of, as a starter.

He's likely to make the roster but not absolutely assured. That leaves the Redskins a major problem after six days of free agency.

Here's what we mean:

I mentioned Tyler Eifert in that piece and yes he is talented but oft-injured as well. How much money and commitment can you make to him?

He played all 16 games last year which is great. In the previous three years combined, he played in 14. Total.

He's very productive but how do you know that you can count on him? With his injury history? You can't.

Is he better than what the Redskins have? Of course. They have peanuts.

Is he better than Eric Ebron or Jimmy Graham and a few other guys the Redskins passed on?

No. Because of the extensive injury track record.

Luke Stocker is a possibility as well but he's never caught more than 16 passes in ten different NFL seasons. Geoff Swaim is another competition possibility but that's really the only meat left on the bones.

What do you think Redskins fans?

