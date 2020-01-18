RedskinsMaven
Redskins & NFC East Over Unders

Chris Russell

Here you go! If you need something to do with your money - you can bet on the Redskins and the rest of the NFC East. If you missed it, the Redskins Super Bowl odds for next year are out too. 

Personally, I think 5.5 for the Redskins is low. Is it too low? I don't know. Right now, I would guess they are going to win seven games, but that's usually what I guess every year.

As I did this year and it cost me my hair. 

Chris-Russell-Haircut-Last
TheFANDC.com

What do you guys think? Sign up for free on our community pages and chime in! Have your voice be heard and let's solve this question that ultimately means nothing. 

