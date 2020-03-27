Redskins Players Thank First Responders & More

The Redskins social media team continues their overhaul and slick touch in a time of need and frustration for just about everyone.

They had many of their players and Ron Rivera record video shout-outs and edited it all together.

It doesn't solve anything but hopefully it motivates people to do the right thing and listen to what the experts are saying and what athletes and celebrities are preaching.

Here's another video piece on what some of the NFL is doing with Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB.

Stay safe Redskins fans. That's more important than giving someone a hug.

