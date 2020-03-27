RedskinsReport
Redskins Players Thank First Responders & More

Chris Russell

The Redskins social media team continues their overhaul and slick touch in a time of need and frustration for just about everyone. 

They had many of their players and Ron Rivera record video shout-outs and edited it all together. 

It doesn't solve anything but hopefully it motivates people to do the right thing and listen to what the experts are saying and what athletes and celebrities are preaching. 

Here's another video piece on what some of the NFL is doing with Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB. 

Stay safe Redskins fans. That's more important than giving someone a hug. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

