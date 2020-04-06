Redskins Repped Once on All-Decade Team
Chris Russell
Just one. That's it. And he's only been here for two years, entering his third with the Redskins.
Adrian Peterson was the only player that played for the Redskins that made the all-decade team released by the NFL on Monday.
No Trent Williams. Not Ryan Kerrigan. Josh Norman who painted himself as the best cornerback ever in the history of mankind? Nope.
I have to admit I was a bit surprised by leaving Trent Williams off the list. Joe Staley has been very good. I'm not sure he was better than Williams.
It's hard for me to argue with Joe Thomas, Jason Peters or Tyron Smith.
Anyone else deserve honorable mention?
Either way - congrats to Adrian Peterson who has done everything right while here with the Redskins.
