Redskins Repped Once on All-Decade Team

Chris Russell

Just one. That's it. And he's only been here for two years, entering his third with the Redskins. 

Adrian Peterson was the only player that played for the Redskins that made the all-decade team released by the NFL on Monday. 

NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame announce 2010s All-Decade Team

Football Information Regular English ​NFL, PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCE 2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM Eight unanimous selections highlight the 2010-19 All-Decade Team, announced today by the National Football League and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 55-member team is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.

No Trent Williams. Not Ryan Kerrigan. Josh Norman who painted himself as the best cornerback ever in the history of mankind? Nope. 

I have to admit I was a bit surprised by leaving Trent Williams off the list. Joe Staley has been very good. I'm not sure he was better than Williams.

It's hard for me to argue with Joe Thomas, Jason Peters or Tyron Smith. 

Anyone else deserve honorable mention? 

Either way - congrats to Adrian Peterson who has done everything right while here with the Redskins. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

