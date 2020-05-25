Redskins Tight Ends Fail to Scare Anyone

Ron Rivera has said several times when asked about the Redskins tight end position group that he likes the players they have and the competition they'll have.

The problem is this: While competition usual breeds success, you have to have more than a bunch of "9-to-5, ham-and-eggers" as the great and late, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan used to say.

The Redskins don't. Sorry. It's true. At least if you count a lack of NFL production so far in Logan Thomas' case and in Richard Rodgers' situation, the Redskins have to hope that he can turn stay on the field and back the clock to 2017.

It's no surprise that the Redskins were ranked last in the position group NFC East rankings by our friends at "EagleMaven" with Ed Kracz and John McMullen.

If you didn't click through (you should have), here's what their personnel sources said about the Redskins group.

"The Jordan Reed era is over inside the Beltway, a very promising career as one of the best pass-catching TEs in football derailed by concussions. Reed and veteran Vernon Davis played just four games combined in 2019 so it was time to turn the page.

"The result, though, is uncertainty with former Eagles third-string TE Richard Rodgers among a cast of 1000s searching for playing time. Others in the mix are Jeremy Sprinkle, Logan Thomas, once a star QB in college at Virginia Tech, Caleb Wilson, the son of former Eagles D-Line coach Chris Wilson, and Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

“There’s not much there at this point so they will be looking for competent options who can do the little things,” a former NFC scout said. “Rodgers has a chance to play if he’s healthy.”

Certainly not encouraging but of course they don't play the game based on opinion and on paper.

Here's what you should hope for: Rodgers stays healthy for the first time since 2017, when he played 15 games but somehow, he digs deep to come close to his 2015 production in Green Bay (58-510 - 8 TD).

In other words, two huge things have to be aligned. Not likely. Maybe being in the same building as his Dad will help rekindle the fire?

Or you have to hope that Thomas is ready for a breakout season. Certainly, he will continue to get better after fully transitioning from a Virginia Tech quarterback to NFL tight end but to expect a massive spike in production is hard to fathom.

Thomas had a career high 16 catches in 16 games last year.

Thaddeus Moss provides some hope but until the reality, the only thing he represents is some raw potential and Randy's kid.

If I was Jeremy Sprinkle, I'd be very nervous. His job is very much in doubt. Hale Hentges, Caleb Wilson and Marcus Baugh all provide some competition.

The rest of the series by the guys at "EagleMaven" with a special focus on the Redskins looks like this:

Defensive Line: Washington cleaning up!

Linebackers: The Redskins finished third.

Cornerbacks: Not bad is what I would say.

Safeties: Numero Uno, again!

Offensive Line: Not good, Bob!

Also here's how the SI.com NFC East publishers ranked the four teams with analysis after the draft, as compiled by Jamual Forrest.

The Redskins were ranked as the worst tight end group in the NFC East. Right or wrong? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.