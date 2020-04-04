Report: Redskins "won't consider (taking) a quarterback"

The Redskins aren't on the clock yet and as we've said all along - they only have two choices that are realistic and sensible.

Select Chase Young or trade down and nobody can predict what they will do with 100% certainty. Or at least I can't.

Earlier this week, we had Stephen A. Smith who apparently has Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith or Dan Snyder telling him that the Redskins are "not going to touch Tua" and that "they're not drafting a quarterback."

I say that in a sarcastic manner because unless one of those three are telling Stephen A. directly and 100% sworn on their lives, you cannot believe anything completely and fully.

Even then, I wouldn't believe it completely.

But others don't play that game. They play the definitive side of the street.

Here's another case:

I don't know Matt Miller from Bleacher Report at all. I know of him but I don't know personally.

I believe he works hard and has some good insight and information. He doesn't go as hard as Smith did, but it's essentially the same thing:

Here's what Rotoworld summarized and wrote up from the above Miller report:

"Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reports that the Washington Redskins "won't consider (taking) a quarterback" with the No. 2 overall pick.

"Miller relays from his sources that there would need to be a "major change" in thinking for the Redskins to veer off from picking Ohio State's Chase Young with the second selection in the draft. Unless Dan Snyder unleashes a curveball on us later this month, Washington looks to be on track for another year developing Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. Which doesn't come as any real surprise. While the Arizona Cardinals dumped Josh Rosen after just one year, it's outside of the ordinary for teams to immediately cut bait on a first-round quarterback following a single season."

It's actually Rotoworld's staff that says "Unless Dan Snyder unleashes a curveball on us later this month....."

Here's the exact copy of what Miller wrote:

WASHINGTON: "Chase Young will be the pick unless there is a major change in the next three weeks. I'm told by league sources that Washington won't consider a quarterback here."

None of this should be a surprise. The Redskins should absolutely not take a quarterback at No. 2 and certainly they should not take Tua Tagovailoa.

As we've been saying forever, even before the Kyle Allen deal, it doesn't make a lot of sense if any.

While I can't say buy your Chase Young jersey yet, I feel pretty good about the reality that the Redskins are not going to be able to get enough resources back in return to make a trade worth it.

Teams have seen these gambles not pay off. Obviously the Redskins trade for Robert Griffin III was a debacle for many reasons.

Has the Eagles huge trade for Carson Wentz been great? No. Good? Maybe.

How about the Rams move up for Jared Goff? He helped them get to a Super Bowl but he was not good down the stretch of that season and was mostly blahh last year.

Unless a team is absolutely infatuated with Chase Young (Detroit?) - I don't see it. I don't think Miami goes to No. 2 because they want Joe Burrow and they are correct in that assessment.

I would say this: The Redskins should have Chase Young's name down right now on their card. There's no need to be cute but you can always scratch it out, if someone blows you away.

There should never, ever, ever be any legitimate thought to a quarterback at No. 2 unless somehow the Bengals take Young.

And then.......

