Rick Snider's Redskins Position Group Report Card

The Redskins didn’t win the offseason. In fact, they now have more salary cap space than when starting. Free agency was largely inexpensive show-me deals and the draft was mostly about one player. Aside the occasional tinkering, this is the roster heading to training camp, whenever that is.

QUARTERBACK: C-

Argue all you want, but right now the Redskins don’t have a proven quarterback. Oh, Dwayne Haskins has promise, but there’s still a chance coach Ron Rivera goes with Kyle Allen, who was 5-7 last year in Carolina. No offseason really hurts development of both passers because you can throw the ball around in public parks you want, but there’s nothing like offseason camps. This could be painful at times this fall.

RUNNING BACKS: B

The backfield is full. We’re just not sure of what yet. Can Adrian Peterson deliver again at age 35? I wouldn’t bet against it. Can Derrius Guice stay healthy for more than five minutes? Promise is empty when injured. Is Antonio Gibson a runner or receiver? Chances are the Redskins run more this season than usual, but only if everybody’s clicking and the defense holds.

RECEIVERS: B-

Terry McLaurin is about to face the sophomore slump after defensive coordinators spent an offseason watching him on film. McLaurin is a great talent, but he needs more receivers to take pressure off him. Kelvin Harmon could be one. Antonio Gibson could be two. It wouldn’t hurt to have a quarterback play well, too. Lot of potential here, but we’ll see.

TIGHT ENDS: D

Not seeing the next Jordan Reed on the roster. Look for a lot of blocking from this unit. And, that’s fine if they do it well. Maybe next year brings a pass catcher.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

The left side is uncertain, the center is probably on his last season and the right side hasn’t played as well as expect in recent years. Good luck with that. Guard Brandon Scherff is the standout, but he’s one man and you need five to make a fist.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A

When you have five aces (first-rounders) in four spots you better play great. But, let’s be honest. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have been good, but not great. Ryan Kerrigan’s probably entering his last year while Montez Sweat is still a year away from being great. That leaves No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to make this unit far better than they’ve been in the past. Lot of talent and potential.

LINEBACKERS: C+

Let’s see how this new 4-3 really works, but there will also be plenty of 3-4 looks. For now, the Redskins return Jon Bostic inside and Cole Holcomb outside after 105 tackles by each last season. Thomas Davis arrives at age 37 to become Ron Rivera’s player-coach since the two were together in Carolina. And don’t forget Ryan Anderson is still around plus Shaun Dion Hamilton. But here’s the question – can anybody cover a tight end on a sideline route because no one did the last two years.

SECONDARY: B

Some of the best moves came here by signing free agent cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Sean Davis. Throw in safety Landon Collins for his second year locally and cornerback Fabian Moreau showing late last season he’s better on the outside and the foursome are good, even potentially really good. Solid pressure up front will help them, too.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Remember when Redskins special teams stunk? Not anymore. For starters, kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter Tress Way and snapper Nick Sundberg have all been together six years. You can’t buy that. Redskins may have a kickoff returner in Antonio Dobson. Not sure what coach Ron Rivera’s special team policy is, but hopefully he considers it more important than Steve Spurrier, who used the time practicing his golf swing.

COACHING: A

With probably no offseason, coach Ron Rivera and staff’s impact is definitely lessened. These are adrenalin jockeys who demand people work harder, much less impose a sense of urgency. That’s hard to do over Zoom. Once they finally get to training camp, no offseason workouts means there won’t be the normal progress in preseason, but more remedial work. It’s the same for all teams, but a new staff is at a disadvantage.

SKINS-TANGIBLES: A

Golly gee, mister, things are looking swell. Well, things are definitely on the upswing. Hard not to after a 3-13 season. I have to see the schedule and then probably the reduced schedule, to hazard a guess on record. But, 6-10 is possible this year, maybe better. But, does the team lose winnable games if the NFL is forced to cut the schedule? It seems 2021 might be the year the team makes a real move towards contention.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.