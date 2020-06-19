RedskinsReport
'Skins Spotlight: Adrian Peterson

Jamual Forrest

Adrian Peterson's story in Washington has been a great one. Peterson, who "appeared" to be on his last leg after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, came to Washington and blew the doors off of everyone's expectations. The 34-year old running back is heading into his 13th season in the NFL, take a look at the Peterson as he enters the Redskins spotlight.

Inside the numbers:

Peterson finished his 2019 campaign with 898 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry (ypc) average, and five touchdowns. In his two years in Washington, he has accumulated over 1900 rushing yards, over four ypc, and 12 touchdowns.

Highlights/Video Analysis:

Adrian Peterson 2019-20 Highlights ᴴᴰ || Washington Redskins

(All rights go to the NFL & its broadcasters, ESPN, and FOX Sports and CBS Sports. I do not own the music or the footage used in this video. No copyright inf...

What they're saying: 

Ron Rivera hopes Adrian Peterson can set an example for the younger players on the roster.

Adrian Peterson not worried about winning the starting running back job.

Peterson believes the Redskins have all the tools needed to "run the table."

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay Redskins Stats Projection ESPN
Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Peterson's statistical pre-draft projections from ESPN's Mike Clay were 427 yards on 104 attempts and two touchdowns.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here. 

