'Skins Spotlight - Dwayne Haskins

The 2019 season for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was an unexpected baptism into a destructive and unhealthy environment for a young player in need of development. As a player, he had his fair share of poor play, to the point where some wondered how big of a bust he would turn out to be.

Alternatively, he had a nice stretch of great games, where he changed the outlook of some fans, while others believed that it was just the beginning of something great. Take a look at Dwayne Haskins as he enters the 'Skins spotlight.

Inside the Numbers:

Haskins finished his 2019 campaign with nine games played (seven starts), 1,365 yards (58.6 completion percentage), seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 76.1 quarterback rating.

More Video Highlights/Analysis:

What They're Saying:

Dwayne Haskins shares the experiences of his first NFL season.

What Dwayne Haskins must do to take the next step in 2020.

Dwayne Haskins situation analysis from 2019.

Dwayne Haskins promises to be better in his second year.

The case for building around QB Dwayne Haskins.

Redskins "It's a new era" rhetoric all comes down to Dwayne Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins welcomes open QB competition from Ron Rivera.

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Haskins' finishes (projected) the season with 3,684 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and sacked 48 times.

