'Skins Spotlight - J.D. McKissic
J.D. McKissic's quiet start to his career does not do the versatility he brings to an offense any justice.
McKissic, who is entering his fifth season as a pro, is looking to replace long-time Redskins running back Chris Thompson as the third-down specialist.
Take a detailed look into McKissic's 2020 as he is next up on the 'Skins spotlight.
Inside the Numbers:
McKissic finished his 2019 campaign with three starts for the Detroit Lions, 205 yards rushing (5.4 yards per carry), and 34 receptions for 233 yards.
Video Highlights/Analysis:
A play you should expect to see from time to time with the Redskins, especially if the offense is struggling to run the ball.
What They're Saying:
Five things to know about J.D. McKissic.
J.D. McKissic speaks with Redskins reporters on a conference call.
Mike Clay Projection for 2020:
McKissic (before the draft) was projected to finish the season with ten rushes for 45 yards and 13 receptions for 104 yards.
Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.