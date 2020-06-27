'Skins Spotlight - J.D. McKissic

J.D. McKissic's quiet start to his career does not do the versatility he brings to an offense any justice.

McKissic, who is entering his fifth season as a pro, is looking to replace long-time Redskins running back Chris Thompson as the third-down specialist.

Take a detailed look into McKissic's 2020 as he is next up on the 'Skins spotlight.

Inside the Numbers:

McKissic finished his 2019 campaign with three starts for the Detroit Lions, 205 yards rushing (5.4 yards per carry), and 34 receptions for 233 yards.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

A play you should expect to see from time to time with the Redskins, especially if the offense is struggling to run the ball.

What They're Saying:

Five things to know about J.D. McKissic.

J.D. McKissic speaks with Redskins reporters on a conference call.

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

McKissic (before the draft) was projected to finish the season with ten rushes for 45 yards and 13 receptions for 104 yards.

