'Skins Spotlight - J.D. McKissic

Jamual Forrest

J.D. McKissic's quiet start to his career does not do the versatility he brings to an offense any justice. 

McKissic, who is entering his fifth season as a pro, is looking to replace long-time Redskins running back Chris Thompson as the third-down specialist.

Take a detailed look into McKissic's 2020 as he is next up on the 'Skins spotlight.

Inside the Numbers: 

McKissic finished his 2019 campaign with three starts for the Detroit Lions, 205 yards rushing (5.4 yards per carry), and 34 receptions for 233 yards.

Hot Read: Washington Redskins 2020 Fantasy Football Outlook

Video Highlights/Analysis:

Redskins Free Agent: J.D. Mckissic Career Highlights|HD| ✅💨

A play you should expect to see from time to time with the Redskins, especially if the offense is struggling to run the ball.

What They're Saying:

Five things to know about J.D. McKissic.

J.D. McKissic speaks with Redskins reporters on a conference call.

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay Redskins Stats Projection ESPN
Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

McKissic (before the draft) was projected to finish the season with ten rushes for 45 yards and 13 receptions for 104 yards. 

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.

Should the Redskins Add AB, Josh Gordon or Martavis?

The Washington Redskins tried to steal Amari Cooper away from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they could get a much better value on a more questionable character.

George Carmi

by

Footballfan55

Philly Inquirer Bans 'Redskins'

They're not the first & won't be the last but the Philadelphia Inquirer says they won't use "Redskins" anymore.

Chris Russell

by

Washfootballteam

DMV Area Native Ali Krieger & Spike Lee Call for Redskins to Change Name

The Washington Redskins organization is getting hammered again and again for their moniker. Celebrities like Spike Lee and Ali Krieger are the latest.

Chris Russell

by

fball93

'Skins Spotlight - Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat of the Washington Redskins enters his second year having already cost the Redskins a high second-round pick. It's time to make his mark.

Jamual Forrest

Trent Officially Signed Restructured 49ers Deal

Chris Russell

NFL Players Should Boycott Redskins?

Chris Russell

Doug on Dwayne's Strong Arm

Chris Russell

Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Fantasy Football Outlook

The Washington Redskins scored 266 points in 2019. How many will they score in the 2020 NFL season?

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Kenard Lang + Chase Young

Remembering one Washington Redskins first-round defensive lineman pick (Kenard Lang) & focusing on another (Chase Young).

RickSnider

If AP Wants Another Four, Hard to See it in D.C.

Washington Redskins Hall of Fame Running Back (Future) says he wants four more NFL seasons.

Chris Russell