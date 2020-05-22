Skins Spotlight: Jon Bostic

Jon Bostic had a good 2019 season, was clearly an improvement over his predecessor Mason Foster; yet, Bostic is wise enough to know he cannot rest upon those results.

Last season Bostic was in on a career-high 105 tackles (56 solo, 49 assisted).

When permitted within the scheme to blitz, Bostic also recorded a career-best six QB hits, starting all 16 regular season games for the first time in his six NFL seasons.

Bostic knows there are always uncertainties when you play in the NFL.

Just weeks after his third NFL season (2015) began, the Bears traded Bostic, their former second-round, pick to the Patriots for a 2016 sixth-round draft pick.

Following the 2015 season, the Patriots discarded Bostic for a Detroit Lions’ 2017 seventh round draft pick.

Injured, Bostic was placed on IR by the Lions, missing all of the 2016 season.

The Colts signed Bostic; he played 14 games for the Colts in 2017, before signing a two-year contract March 19, 2018 with the Steelers.

Yet, following just one single season in Pittsburgh, the Steelers released Bostic April 29, 2019.

The major free agent signings having already transpired a month earlier, Bostic had missed out on every team that signed a linebacker early in the free-agency period.

What was Bostic to do? What type of options would Bostic even be able to entertain?

Suddenly Washington linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a terrible, season-ending knee injury in the very first hour of OTA’s, was placed on IR, and the Redskins signed Bostic May 22.

Following his good 2019 season, the Redskins resigned Bostic (March 30, 2020) to a two-year $6.6 million contract.

Inside the Numbers:

Bostic turned 29 on May 5th.

Having played and graduated at Palm Beach Central in Wellington FL, Bostic moved on to play for the Florida Gators for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Incidentally, Bostic didn’t play linebacker until he was a Gator, playing safety in high school in South Florida, saying he was quite aware of the legacy left behind by former Miami Hurricane and Redskins safety, Sean Taylor.

Bostic’s best college season was his junior season (2011) as he accumulated 60 solo tackles, assisted on 34 more, enjoying 10 tackles for a loss and three QB sacks.

His senior season saw Bostic in on 68 tackles (45 solo, 23 assisted) and collecting two interceptions, one for a TD.

Bostic was then drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft (50th overall).

By the way Redskins fans, with the very next selection (51st) in that 2013 NFL Draft, the Redskins selected NC State CB David Amerson.

Amerson started 8 games in 2013 and 15 games in 2014 with ineffective results and was released early in the 2015 season.

The Redskins became Bostic’s fifth NFL franchise to employ his services in 2019 (Chicago Bears 2013-14, New England Patriots 2015, Indianapolis Colts 2017, Pittsburgh Steelers 2018).

In the Redskins’ worst loss of 2019, a 34-17 home drubbing by the New York Jets (Redskins actually trailed 34-3), Bostic collected his only interception of the season, which he returned 26 yards down the left sideline.

There will be much competition in Redskins’ camp and preseason games for linebacker roster spots.

Reuben Foster, Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Thomas Davis, Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Jared Norris, and round five draft pick Khaleke Hudson.

Bostic’s base salary will be $960,000 with $500,000 guaranteed, $875,000 prorated, $200,000 making the roster bonus and other undisclosed bonuses totaling $600,000.

His 2020 cap number will be $2.635 m, per OvertheCap.com.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

My guess is Teddy Bridgewater still remembers Jon Bostic!

The Chargers Mike Williams probably still remembers Bostic as well .

What they’re saying:

“(Bostic) established himself because of his leadership and knowledge of the defense.” - John Keim

Concerning his coming to the team only after the sudden and severe injury to Reuben Foster:

“I came in late last year and had to prove myself. I think the guys really took to me during the season, saw what I could do and I am excited to get back with them.

I wanted to be back with this group; I know we are not far off. We are young. ” - Jon Bostic.

Regarding playing for new head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio: “I’ve heard only good things about this staff.

"With the new staff coming in, with the front four getting after the quarterback and playing vertical, it's only going to help us." - Jon Bostic

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Clay's model projects Bostic to play 773 snaps, 85 tackles, 1.3 sacks, 0.4 interceptions and that was factoring in five total linebackers including Foster, Holcomb, Davis, Pierre-Louis and Bostic.

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18