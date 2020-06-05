RedskinsReport
Skins Spotlight: Steven Sims Jr.

Jamual Forrest

Second-year wideout Steven Sims Jr. blew fans away with his production as a rookie. The undrafted free agent out of Kansas has a lot going for him heading into 2020, take a look at Sims in detail as we put him under the "Skins Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Sims tallied 34 receptions on 56 targets and four touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards on nine carries. It does not stop there; Sims is an all-purpose weapon with 819 kick-return yards and a touchdown. 

Although Sims only had 34 receptions this year, the last four games were his most significant. His snap percentage was at its highest, he started two games, had 20 catches on 36 targets, and four of which were touchdowns.

Sims Jr. had a 3.2 average yards of separation, which was tied for ninth in the NFL. That metric is defined as "the distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion." This statistic provides a glimpse into Sims' top tier short-area quickness and agility.

Hog Sty Film Session: Washington Redskins receiver Steven Sims

Latest Pod Episode - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-hog-sty/id1019158303 Steven Sims came on strong for Washington late in the year. He has playma...

What they're saying:

Steven Sims Jr: "I just want to improve every aspect."

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay Redskins Stats Projection ESPN
Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Sims Jr statistical pre-draft projections from ESPN's Mike Clay were 90 targets, 57 receptions, 613 yards, four touchdowns. Sims also added 43 rushing yards on seven carries during his 2020 campaign. 

How many catches and scores will Steven Sims Jr.have this year, Redskins fans?

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here. 

