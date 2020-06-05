Skins Spotlight: Steven Sims Jr.

Second-year wideout Steven Sims Jr. blew fans away with his production as a rookie. The undrafted free agent out of Kansas has a lot going for him heading into 2020, take a look at Sims in detail as we put him under the "Skins Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Sims tallied 34 receptions on 56 targets and four touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards on nine carries. It does not stop there; Sims is an all-purpose weapon with 819 kick-return yards and a touchdown.

Although Sims only had 34 receptions this year, the last four games were his most significant. His snap percentage was at its highest, he started two games, had 20 catches on 36 targets, and four of which were touchdowns.

Sims Jr. had a 3.2 average yards of separation, which was tied for ninth in the NFL. That metric is defined as "the distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion." This statistic provides a glimpse into Sims' top tier short-area quickness and agility.

What they're saying:

Steven Sims Jr: "I just want to improve every aspect."

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Sims Jr statistical pre-draft projections from ESPN's Mike Clay were 90 targets, 57 receptions, 613 yards, four touchdowns. Sims also added 43 rushing yards on seven carries during his 2020 campaign.

How many catches and scores will Steven Sims Jr.have this year, Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

