Super Bowl 2021 Odds Already Out?

Chris Russell

Redskins fans might be believing in the Ron Rivera era already but the "boys in Vegas" as some of us smart ones refer to them, clearly aren't. 

Nobody expected the Redskins to be in the top part of the league in future championship odds but....

You see the Redskins all the way down at the bottom with the same 100/1 odds as the Bengals, Panthers and Dolphins. 

No surprise but the Lions are considered better? Why? 

The Jaguars? 

The Giants swept the Redskins last year and do have Saquon Barkley so I get that. 

Nobody really knows what these teams are going to look like or turn out to be, especially before free agency and the draft. However, they'll come out with new odds in May and everyone will act like "Vegas" knew all along what they were doing. 

Often odds are not based on reality. It's essentially an absurd fantasy. It's almost as if they throw a bunch of numbers up to get a rise out of people one way or the other and action on both sides (which is the goal, I suppose). 

Yet way too many fans and media members act like the "boys in Vegas" or the touts/odds-makers actually have inside knowledge on something. 

They don't. Sorry. The only thing they know is how to sucker you and your money.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

