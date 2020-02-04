RedskinsReport
The Boys in Vegas Hate the Redskins!

Chris Russell

The late Rodney Dangerfield once said "I don't get no respect!" (Check out 2:45 mark)

For the Washington Redskins - the lack of respect is well earned. 

This is what happens when you finish (3-13) but there's a problem -- well there's many problems with these odds. 

First - the people creating them know nothing. They are trying to set a line to get action on both sides and to get a reaction. 

It's not because they have any secret inside knowledge or a crystal ball. 

It's Bovada. I'm sure they have some data that they base it on, but they don't even explain whether the odds are to make the Super Bowl or to win it!

On top of that, there's simply no chance the Bengals are that much better than the Redskins, even with Joe Burrow factored in. 

The Bengals are also not better than seven other teams but we go back to the original premise. This isn't based on facts or inside knowledge. This is based on suckering you for your money. 

That's it. Don't believe me. Try it yourself if you have a couple hundred bucks to waste. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Rick Snider: Redskins Might Have an Easy Decision

One player does not win a Super Bowl alone. Three players, however, could go a long way. If the Redskins are listening - they can make an easy decision.

RickSnider

Debo Cox

Davis is Done!

Vernon Davis, one of the best tight ends of the current NFL era, retired Sunday in a twitter video involving Rob Gronkowski. It was strange, but effective.

IvanLambert

Former Skins Light it up for Chiefs!

Super Bowl LIV is in the books and Andy Reid and Kansas City can give a tip of the cap to the Washington Redskins for their championship!

Chris Russell

Greg Olsen Reportedly Interested in Redskins.

We speculated about this the other day but now it appears to be more than just a logical fit

Chris Russell

ChrisRussell

Lost in all the Super Bowl madness...Vernon Davis says goodbye. https://twitter.com/jakeks19/status/1224063006147063808?s=19

Chris Russell

McLaurin's Making a Difference

You can't help but not love Terry McLaurin. He's awesome on the field and better off of it. A humble young star in the making plays for the Redskins & is giving back!

Chris Russell

Mike Shanahan: "Part of football is advancing in all your schemes."

I caught up with former Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan on Saturday from Miami, where tonight his son (Kyle) will make NFL history tonight.

Chris Russell

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

ChrisRussell

A-P's thoughts after winning the Art Rooney award .g https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson/status/1223831425683730433?s=19

Chris Russell

Coach Joe a Hall of Famer Again!

Make it two times! Joe Gibbs is a Hall of Famer all over again. The former Redskins head coach (twice) has now matched his Skins tenures with HOF selections.

Chris Russell