The Boys in Vegas Hate the Redskins!

The late Rodney Dangerfield once said "I don't get no respect!" (Check out 2:45 mark)

For the Washington Redskins - the lack of respect is well earned.

This is what happens when you finish (3-13) but there's a problem -- well there's many problems with these odds.

First - the people creating them know nothing. They are trying to set a line to get action on both sides and to get a reaction.

It's not because they have any secret inside knowledge or a crystal ball.

It's Bovada. I'm sure they have some data that they base it on, but they don't even explain whether the odds are to make the Super Bowl or to win it!

On top of that, there's simply no chance the Bengals are that much better than the Redskins, even with Joe Burrow factored in.

The Bengals are also not better than seven other teams but we go back to the original premise. This isn't based on facts or inside knowledge. This is based on suckering you for your money.

That's it. Don't believe me. Try it yourself if you have a couple hundred bucks to waste.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.