RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

The Forgotten Redskins Receiver?

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins ideally need a veteran receiver to compliment their young trio already in the room in 2020. 

Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon represent that group but remember, they are all in the early 20's.

Some savvy, knowledge and experience would be a nice boost. 

The Redskins new management desperately wanted Amari Cooper. Thankfully, they came up empty. They did land Cody Latimer and that's fine. I was thinking more. 

They probably need another veteran. They didn't need a $22 million per year veteran. 

Maybe they'll draft one? Perhaps they'll add another warm body in free agency phase two?

Or they could just remember what they have in-house and plan/hope/expect the group takes a big step forward.

Perhaps Kelvin Harmon? Watch this training video:  

Harmon, a sixth-round pick out of North Carolina State has the body, frame and hands that you would ideally want. 

Top-end speed is an issue as he's unlikely to turn a seven-yard slant route into a 65-yard home run, part of the reason the Redskins wanted Cooper. Still, I see a different version of Pierre Garcon with Harmon. 

My buddy Ed Sheahin, who is a long-time NFL photographer and great all-around guy pointed this out recently.

Some of that lack of production in the first half of last year was Harmon adjusting to and growing in the NFL. Some of it may have been the quarterback situation. 

Either way, Harmon should take a step forward as should Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims in their second year. 

Especially now that he still has a big opportunity. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
Jazz0
Jazz0

Speed is one thing but technique and hand are king. Let the young guns rock but work them hard in practice and rout running drills. The harder you work the more durable and productive a person will be. Everything full speed. One another note one man can change a team..... evedince (Ray Lewis/ won super bowl with bum q.b} Micheal Jordan /won championship} Lebron James / won championship} follow me real quick. Each of these men were the motor of there teams, they make every one around them better cause they cause so much disruption that it creates multiple opportunities for the people around them. All of them were defensive players of the year. Defense wins championships. Number 2 pick chase young or simons.
Build O line , draft corner that was also a point guard in basketball/ why they move hips better, and draft big and tall receiver with hands to better goal line conversions.
If Trent doesn’t want to play. Trade to Tampa for there tight end and a 3rd or 4th round pick. Sell it as Brady protection. Or to chargers to prectect who ever there new about will be for gates.

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Redskins are on the clock..via PFF & the Junks!

Chris Russell

Trey Burton, OJ Howard?Redskins Options remain at TE

The Redskins still a need a tight end. The question is how badly do they want one? A couple of veteran options remain. One is absolutely available now and one might be.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - 7 Rounds - SI.com 16.0

You want seven rounds? You've got seven rounds on the path to the draft. EDS Football & SI.com's Kevin Hanson has you covered.

Chris Russell

Redskins Must Take a QB?

Do the Redskins have to take a Quarterback at No. 2? Yes, says Mike Rosenberg of SI. Why? We discuss!

Chris Russell

The first of many 7-round Redskins Draft simulations in week ahead PFF

Chris Russell

Redskins All Decade Defense 2010-19

The Redskins on defense in the last decade were sloppy at best. 2011 was good with little support. A couple of division title contribution but splat everywhere else.

Chris Russell

Redskins All Decade Offense 2010-19

The decade of destruction from 2010-2019 was not very good for the Washington Redskins in any way. Still, there were plenty of good and sometimes great players. Presenting the offense.

Chris Russell

Niners Nick Bosa praises Chase Young's get-off ability; something you cannot teach

One Ohio State stud on another Buckeye legend on the most important part of a pass rusher, "get-off."

Jamual Forrest

Rivera Leads the Way

Ron Rivera was the special guest for the Loudoun County, Virginia Chamber of Commerce Virtual Luncheon on Thursday. Here's what he said.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - A Double Dip from SI

We offer two different first-round mock drafts from SI.com national. One from The MMQB and one from a gambling perspective.

Chris Russell