The Forgotten Redskins Receiver?

The Washington Redskins ideally need a veteran receiver to compliment their young trio already in the room in 2020.

Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon represent that group but remember, they are all in the early 20's.

Some savvy, knowledge and experience would be a nice boost.

The Redskins new management desperately wanted Amari Cooper. Thankfully, they came up empty. They did land Cody Latimer and that's fine. I was thinking more.

They probably need another veteran. They didn't need a $22 million per year veteran.

Maybe they'll draft one? Perhaps they'll add another warm body in free agency phase two?

Or they could just remember what they have in-house and plan/hope/expect the group takes a big step forward.

Perhaps Kelvin Harmon? Watch this training video:

Harmon, a sixth-round pick out of North Carolina State has the body, frame and hands that you would ideally want.

Top-end speed is an issue as he's unlikely to turn a seven-yard slant route into a 65-yard home run, part of the reason the Redskins wanted Cooper. Still, I see a different version of Pierre Garcon with Harmon.

My buddy Ed Sheahin, who is a long-time NFL photographer and great all-around guy pointed this out recently.

Some of that lack of production in the first half of last year was Harmon adjusting to and growing in the NFL. Some of it may have been the quarterback situation.

Either way, Harmon should take a step forward as should Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims in their second year.

Especially now that he still has a big opportunity.

