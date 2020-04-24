The Redskins could not miss with their first-round selection, choosing Ohio State’s Chase Young with the number two overall pick.

It is the safe, yet best pick the Redskins could make with Young being the consensus best overall player in the NFL Draft pool.

However, on day two, Washington is only slated to have one selection, barring a trade to accumulate more draft picks.

Wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line are the top three needs heading into Friday night, and here are five options at No. 66 the Redskins should consider.

Our original list:

1. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota - The Redskins missed out on the opportunity to draft Maryland standout Stefon Diggs a few years back in the mid-rounds, as they chose Jamison Crowder over the Buffalo Bill superstar. Though Diggs has Diggs and Tyler Johnson possess similar receiver traits and ball-skills, Johnson would be a good fit in Washington.

2. Adam Trautman, Tight End, FAU - In an underwhelming tight end class, Adam ranks as a top-five tight end prospect from Florida Atlantic. He has natural hands and knows how to maneuver as a route runner. Though he needs work in developing into an all-around tight end, more specifically run blocking and physicality, Trautman would still help provide a spark to the Redskins offense.

3. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina - Edwards, who was consistently productive at South Carolina, brings the frame and competitiveness that Washington would love to compliment receiver Terry McLaurin. His acceleration is excellent, which will help him get the first leg up on his defenders, but furthermore, he is a physical route runner who can be utilized in all areas of the field. So, if selected by the Redskins at 66, Edwards would not just be limited to a “red zone threat” or a “third-down target.”

4. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn - A promising left tackle prospect who, with excellent tutelage from Washington coaches, can be molded into a prototypical NFL left tackle.

5. Devin Asiasi, Tight End, UCLA - With Devin’s receiving skills, Devin has the potential to become a play-making number one option at the position. He has exceptional spacial awareness versus zone coverage; he is a fluid runner, can run routes on all three levels, and has deceptive speed. The Redskins would need to invest their time into him, as he will not be an immediate starter, but his toolbox presents so many traits that he will prove to be one sooner than later.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.