We know about KD - Did you know about KP?

Kristaps Porzingis??? Who knew??

I don't do the NBA like most, but even I know how talented he is and for the life of me, I can't figure out how this happened!

I wonder if the Redskins even knew?

Porzingis grew up in Latvia and started his NBA career in New York.

I don't know why - but I'm pleasantly surprised!

Kevin Durant makes sense. He's from the Washington D.C. area. Porzingis does not.

If anybody knows the roots of his fandom - please share!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.