RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

We know about KD - Did you know about KP?

Chris Russell

Kristaps Porzingis??? Who knew??

I don't do the NBA like most, but even I know how talented he is and for the life of me, I can't figure out how this happened! 

I wonder if the Redskins even knew? 

Porzingis grew up in Latvia and started his NBA career in New York. 

I don't know why - but I'm pleasantly surprised! 

Kevin Durant makes sense. He's from the Washington D.C. area. Porzingis does not. 

If anybody knows the roots of his fandom - please share! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Gaming

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Redskins Need an Edge...

The Redskins are projected to lock in on Chase Young. What if they sign an edge rusher in free agency and then use the No. 2 pick on a corner or in a trade?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

The Washington Redskins aren't last here either! Time to celebrate!

Chris Russell

Hey! At Least The Redskins Weren't Last!

The Redskins are used to being at the bottom but at least they have some buffer room as they look to re-tool.

Chris Russell

Behind the Scenes with Ron Rivera at Super Bowl

It's always awesome to get a chance to see what people are like when they're not directly on camera or on the record. For Redskins fans - welcome to Ron Rivera Live!

Chris Russell

Olsen Visiting Bills First, Redskins Still to Come

The impress Greg Olsen tour began in earnest on Wednesday night with a trip to see some old friends in Buffalo. He's not making any quick decisions, however.

Chris Russell

What are the Redskins Missing?

2020 is more than officially underway and the Redskins need to close the gap on the AFC & NFC Champions in a hurry.

Chris Russell

by

mikemike2

This is going to go over well with Redskins fans. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/4/redskins-name-offensive-plurality-native-americans/

Chris Russell

Mahomes Winning Takes us Back to Doug's Heroics

Relive some great Redskins Super Bowl history through the words of Doug Williams, via ABC 7.

Chris Russell

Jags Playing Twice in London, When are Redskins Heading International?

Dan Snyder loves money. Dan Snyder's not making enough money by playing home games at FedExField. The Redskins stand to make more money & gain brand exposure by playing internationally.

Chris Russell

by

Fatpoet10

Rick Snider: Redskins Might Have an Easy Decision

One player does not win a Super Bowl alone. Three players, however, could go a long way. If the Redskins are listening - they can make an easy decision.

RickSnider

by

BillyKilmer17