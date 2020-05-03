Why Ron is Smart to Leave the Door Open for Cam

Many Redskins fans are going to dismiss this even though they shouldn't.

Ron Rivera, has been given every opportunity in the world to slam the door shut on any potential for somebody other than Dwayne Haskins to be the starting quarterback week one of the NFL season and he hasn't.

That's smart.

Rivera was given the opportunity to rule out his former quarterback, a man he has a bond with and went to a Super Bowl with, Cam Newton, and he did not.

As a matter of fact he did just the opposite on NFL Network last week.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve got two really young quarterbacks," the still new Redskins head coach told Good Morning Football. "One that’s been with us (Kyle Allen), been in the system, understands how we want things done, and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

“I think with Cam, and I have thought about (signing him), I mean, it’s something that’s run through my mind, and it’s about the situation and circumstances. I’m not sure I would do it. I’m not sure if I wouldn’t do it. It depends on circumstances.”

For Rivera to admit that is a compliment to Newton and it also could be an indictment on Haskins.

Could be is the key words. We don't know.

However, there's enough circumstantial evidence to think that likely it is a hesitation on Rivera's end to fully trust a quarterback he only has tape on, along with testimonials from those he is listening to, and a little bit of personal interaction.

Here's why it was important and why it should not be shocking that Rivera left the door open wide enough that Cam could put his foot in, if he wants.

1. As we've said and written about many times, Rivera and more importantly Redskins Head Athletic Trainer, Ryan Vermillion, know more about Newton's medicals than anyone does in the NFL. It's not only Vermillion, it's another addition as well.

That's a huge key in this ultra-odd world we are living in.

2. If Dwayne Haskins wasn't already motivated and challenged - this is another huge message that he better work his rear-end off. On the field and off of it.

The latter is where many others besides me, believe is the question.

It's not only a maturity issue for Haskins. It's a priorities in the right place issue and it's a how bad do you really want this issue?

Social media usage is a weird agenda item, but trust me it is an issue as Rivera and I discussed recently on the "Locked on Redskins" podcast.

3. This message also helps Newton out for whatever that's worth. In talking to a few sources, the Alex Smith cap figure of $21.4 million all but rules out any legitimate chance of a Rivera-Newton reunion BUT what happens if Rivera and Scott Turner are not satisfied with what they see from Haskins in training camp and in the building?

What happens if Newton is still out there and it's late August? Could he be willing to take a Jameis Winston type of deal to be somewhere? Newton would have had additional time to heal and train.

There aren't any other quarterbacks in the free world that could step right in and know Rivera and Turner's system and language to a tee, besides Newton.

4. Newton could feel like he has a lot to prove to the NFL world after two years of being banged up. Motivation often makes money.

It's very unlikely to happen, but anyone that ruled it out 100% before Rivera said this - was a fool.

5. You could make some money if it actually happens. I guess?

The Redskins have the third best odds as of Sunday night.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

