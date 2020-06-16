Worst to First for the Redskins?

Everyone is searching for catchy stories as we head down the road towards July with training camps still about five or so weeks away.

Worst to first seems like an impossible thing to do yet we've seen many do it including the Redskins in 2015 after a dreadful 4-12 campaign in Jay Gruden's first year as coach.

NFL.com decided to rank the potential contenders to do that in 2020 and if we're being honest, the Redskins spot isn't as bad as I was expecting.

Ranking the NFL's worst-to-first candidates in 2020: Lions' year?! Almost every NFL season, at least one team rises from the cellar to take the divisional crown. Who's most likely to go from worst to first in 2020? Adam Schein ranks the eight candidates, with a No. 1 pick that might surprise you.

If you didn't click through and we always suggest that you do, here's what you missed.

The Redskins ranked fifth among eight teams trying to do the dance this year.

Here's what Adam Schein wrote: "The Redskins lived somewhere between inept and dysfunctional during the Bruce Allen era. (Or better phrased, the Bruce Allen error.) But it's a new day in The DMV! Ron Rivera brings major credibility to a franchise that sorely needed it. The two-time Coach of the Year will have this team ready to play every week. And he made a fine coordinator hire in Jack Del Rio, a savvy defensive mind who must be champing at the bit to work with this front. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is a freak of nature. What happens when you toss him on a D-line alongside three recent first-round picks (Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen), four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan and the underrated Matt Ioannidis? DESTRUCTION!

"Washington has a lot more questions on offense. While I am a believer in second-year QB Dwayne Haskins, he doesn't remotely compare to divisional adversaries Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott. I think the 'Skins can finish ahead of the Giants, but that's about it."

Again - not bad. Not bad at all. I don't know how you can ask Schein to be any more level headed about the Redskins than he was.

They rank ahead of Rivera's former team in Carolina, the Bengals and Joe Burrow along with Jay Gruden and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All fair. All correct in my opinion. They are behind the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals, which is fair and most likely correct.

What do you think of the Redskins chances of going worst to first?

