Landon Loves Moreland & More

Landon Collins is entering his second year as a Washington Redskins safety, and for many reasons, he needed a re-do. Not specifically speaking about his play on the field last year, he signed during a time when the regime and management were on their last leg.

With the help of Redskins.com, Collins met with reporters on Wednesday (via zoom of course) to talk about the changes made and generally this upcoming season, here are a few takeaways from what Collins had to say.

Head Coach Ron Rivera's stern tone set the team's expectations for moving forward and expects Landon to be a vital part of the turnaround.

Collins and the rest of the team met with Rivera this past Monday for some time, a lot was said, but the most important thing was the tone Ron set with his players. Collins said that Rivera was very stern in his expectations and what he wants to do with the team, and what to look forward to. When comparing it to his previous coaches, both in New York and Washington, he mentioned that everyone was different, but this tone was needed.

The current Redskins roster is relatively young collectively, there are not many veterans compared to other teams Landon has been on, and a team made up of mostly veterans usually does not need what occurred on Monday. So Ron's approach helped set the tone of the team, according to Landon.

Collins also had individual discussions with Rivera during his first few months on the job, though Collins approach to the game will not change with the new regime. Rivera emphasized the importance of the former Giants' safety continuing to be a leader and simply being himself. Collins appreciated the conversations they do have and generally appreciates the new coach's approach to the development of the roster.

Collins mentioned that their awareness and detailed breakdowns of the defense during install meetings make a difference. For example, when an offense makes changes to their call or motion occurs within the offense, the defensive staff has been able to explain what the defense needs to do versus a specific look. For Collins, it makes things easier for everyone, as they can all be on the same page and communicate because everyone knows what the other ten are doing.

The veteran defensive line will be significant for rookie Chase Young; Jimmy Moreland's anticipation is a rare gift, and Landon expects more out of him.

We know Chase Young was the greatest gift the football gods can give to Washington and the team's fans. Young is still going to be a rookie, and there will be struggles that he will need to fight through. However, his fellow linemen will be critical in year one. Players like Ryan Kerrigan, Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne will be able to "teach Chase NFL football." How to attack, read, or what to anticipate versus particular looks will help develop Young much quicker.

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland is another player Collins spoke on during his presser; he likes Moreland a lot. Collins mentioned that Moreland was "supposed" to have seven interceptions last year, off of his athletic ability alone. Collins, reflecting on what could have been for ak, said that Moreland's anticipation is a rare trait for a player to have. "He could have jumped four of the interceptions for pick six's, but he did not trust himself." It is a case of Moreland being a rookie and not trusting himself, and hopefully, for the Redskins, Moreland gains confidence and becomes the impact player Collins described him to be potentially.

The coaching staff changes give Landon Collins optimism that is noticeably different from the last off-season.

It is predictable for NFL players to be optimistic about the team that they are on and the upcoming season. However, Collins did say that this year is noticeably different from last year's off-season. The significant distinction between the two is the coaching, Collins said that he believes the Redskins defense "has it all" player-wise, and the staff change was needed, and it will maximize the potential of the defensive side of the football.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.