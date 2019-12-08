2nd Half In-Game Live - Redskins @ Packers

The 2nd half is underway at Lambeau Field after a 14-6 barely hanging in there first half for the Washington Redskins.

Now, on the Packers first drive of the 3rd quarter, Ryan Kerrigan appeared to pull or pop something in his lower right leg.

It looked like his calf and he did walk off but very gingerly to the Redskins sideline.

The super bad news continues for Bill Callahan's troops as Derrius Guice is done for the day. You have to hope this is just precautionary for an injury-riddled back as opposed to something more severe, but it's an awful feeling right now.

The Packers also just made it 17-6 with a Mason Crosby field goal.

Haskins is back for at least the first series of the 2nd half for the Redskins. Give the kid a big check for toughness. Not sure if this is the right move for Bill Callahan and the not so trusty medical evaluation staff of the Redskins.

The Redskins desperately in need of something positive to start the 2nd half ripped off an 18-yard run by Adrian Peterson, only to be called back because of a holding penalty on Morgan Moses. It's the 2nd penalty on the Skins today.

Then a fumble by Chris Thompson and recovery by Terry McLaurin followed by a big sack, the fourth of the day for the Packers on third-down. The Redskins are really tempting fate here by leaving Haskins in. He can't move and he's normally terrible in these situations to begin with (identifying pressure/pass rush).

Here's the answer....

Dustin Hopkins with a 52-yard field goal makes it 17-9 Green Bay after a nice 3rd/2 connection between Haskins and Terry McLaurin.

13:08 left in the fourth quarter - Ryan Kerrigan has been ruled OUT and Quinton Dunbar is questionable. The Redskins have the ball and only down by a touchdown and two-point conversion.

Haskins with a great read with multiple looks to Steven Sims Jr. on another third down. HUGE ! After that, Haskins misses a wide open Kelvin Harmon underneath on third down that would have been a first down, by trying to go deeper to Terry McLaurin.

Matt Ioannidis just engulfed Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers, one after another to back the Packers all the way up inside their own-10. But of course, on a 3rd/14, with a four-man rush, Aaron Jones just knifes thru a two-deep look with Fabian Moreau and Montae Nicholson not able to close the door. That might be the dagger blow with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter.

The Redskins just temporarily recovered a fumble by Geronimo Allison but he was down by contact (Fabian Moreau) who raked him across the face before he got up and ran, followed by the fumble forced by a Redskins defender and recovered by Montae Nicholson. The call was overturned correctly.

Now, Ryan Anderson is hurt for the Redskins. Aaron Jones is closing in on 200 yards by himself. The Redskins have 187 as a team.

The Redskins finally got the underneath passing offense going, down 11 and late, converting for the score on a circus one-handed grab by rookie Terry McLaurin for the score. Wow! What a catch. It's his first and the Redskins first by score by a receiver since October 13 in Miami.

The Packers stopped the two-point conversion, a scramble by Haskins and then recovered the on-side kick. They'll win 20-15.

Green Bay is (10-3) and Matt LaFleur is the first Packers coach to win ten games in his first season.

The Redskins are also eliminated from the playoffs. Final score 20-15, the Redskins are (3-10).

